SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement on Budget Announcement

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has revealed that the budget includes £408m for museums, theatres and galleries in England to help them reopen when Covid restrictions ease.

Following today's Budget 2021 announcement, here is a statement from Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre:

'The 2021 budget contains the extension of many vital support mechanisms that have helped the performing arts industry through the pandemic, and it is wonderful that the Government recognises the value of our world-leading culture sector. The announcement of a further £300m for the Culture Recovery Fund, coupled with announcements on furlough, self-employed support, business rates and VAT remaining at a lower rate for hospitality and leisure businesses, is all hugely welcome and will help ensure our industry can reopen with additional financial security.

'The extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme to cover new entrants in the 2019/20 tax year will help many in our sector, but we urge the Government to continue to look at the plight of other individuals who have fallen through the gaps of furlough and self-employed support. In order to reopen, theatre and the performing arts continue to need insurance cover, and we call upon the Government to put this in place as for other sectors.'

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London.

UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK.