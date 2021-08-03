SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Pantomime to be Presented at the New Victoria Theatre This December

New Victoria Theatre and Crossroads Live has announced the long-awaited return of pantomime to Woking this Christmas. The fairest panto in all the land, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will be opening at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 2 January 2022.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will have all your panto favourites - a live band, brilliant choreography, glamourous costumes, enchanting scenery and jaw-dropping special effects.

Leading the cast is TV fashionista Gok Wan as The Man In The Mirror. Gok's TV career started with the overwhelming success of his Channel 4 series, How To Look Good Naked, which proved so successful that a further six series were filmed, as well as three series of Gok's Fashion Fix. His other recent TV credits include How To Cook Chinese, Gok's Style Secrets, Gok Live Stripping For Summer, Too Fat Too Young and Gok's Teens The Naked Truth, Say Yes to the Dress Lancashire for Discovery channel and Gok Cooks Asian. Gok is currently filming a new daytime show for ITV.

In addition to his sartorial television appearances, Gok has solidified his reputation as a broadcaster, author and chef, most recently adding record-topping DJ to his extensive list of credentials, which saw him release his debut single, a hugely popular cover of Baby D's Let Me Be Your Fantasy, with Kele Le Roc last year. Gok remains a regular guest presenter and resident fashion expert for ITV1's This Morning and various hit television programmes.

When asked about returning to the stage Gok said: "The last 18 months has been so tough for everybody, and having restrictions in place last Christmas made it that much harder. This year, our families will be back together and for many that means trips to the theatre. I'm honoured to of been asked to be involved in the brilliant show and be part of what will become one of the most memorable festive seasons in a long time."

A mainstay of British sitcom and comedy Harriet Thorpe is best known for her role as Carole in The Brittas Empire and Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous, both for the BBC. She has regularly appeared with French and Saunders, on Midsommar Murders, Doctors and Three Musketeers, as well as the feature films Calendar Girls, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Lady in the Van and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. On stage Harriet starred in Crazy for You at the Regent's Park Theatre, in Mamma Mia, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Wicked and Les MisÃ©rables. Harriet will star as The Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Snow White's best friend Muddles will be played by leading comedian Aaron James. Aaron honed his comedy skills as a green coat for Warner's 30 years ago and has appeared in theatre tours supporting George Best, Joe Calzaghe, Eric Cantona and Joe Pasquale amongst others.

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes Michael Harrison said: "Gok is an absolute pantomime star, with undeniable charisma and stage presence that audiences adore. Having worked with him on numerous pantomimes we are delighted to be bringing his magnetic pantomime personality to Woking. Combined with the comic talents of Harriet and Aaron, audiences in Woking are in for a special treat this Christmas".

There is a performance for everybody this festive season: with a captioned performance on 16 December at 7:00pm; an audio described performance on 29 December at 7:00pm; and a signed performance on 30 December at 2:00pm. A relaxed performance for audience members who prefer a more relaxed environment and the option to make noise and move around the auditorium will be on Thursday 9 December at 1:00pm.

DETAILS:

Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 2 January 2022

Tickets from Â£13 fees apply

You can book tickets by calling the Box Office on 0844 009 6690 (Fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge), Groups Booking Line 0207 206 1174 or online at ATGTICKETS.COM/Woking (fees apply).

New Victoria Theatre, Peacocks Centre, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GQ

