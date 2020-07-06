SIX Writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Will Be Featured in LGBTQ+ New Writing Concert

MTPRIDE is collaborating with ALP Musicals to present SIGNAL x MTPRIDE, a concert of queer artist driven new musical theatre. Since lockdown, ALP has produced seven multi-location SIGNAL ONLINE concerts that have been watched by over 40,000 people. In this special version of the acclaimed series, twelve LGBTQ+ musical theatre writers will present new songs live from their living rooms to yours, performed exclusively by LGBTQ+ performers.

The concert will include music from Six's Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in collaboration with Courtney Act and Zak-Ghazi Torbati, as well as content from Forristal and Clarke (writers of the recently announced P.S. I'm a Terrible Person), Joriah Kwame (winner of 2019's Write Out Loud) and Meg Mcgrady: one half of the songwriting team behind this Year's Stiles and Drewe prize for Vision, Voice and Potential.

Other writers include: Robin Simoes Da Silva & Teddy Lamb, Harry Blake & Jennifer Fletcher, Ariel Hope Stump, Emily Rose Simons, Eden Tredwell, Jude Taylor, Keurim Hur & Jacob Fjedheim, Laura McGrady and Roly Botha.

The cast will feature up and coming LGBTQ+ musical theatre talent, with a special focus on bringing trans and female queer performers to the forefront.

Full details and schedule can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk. The event will be available on a Pay What You Can basis as MTPRIDE believes it is vital that queer focused works are easily accessible, particularly for younger LGBTQ+ viewers. All proceeds will be split between UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence, and a support fund for the artists involved.

Signal X MTPRIDE comes as the final event in a trilogy of queer curated musical theatre. More information on each performance, how to watch and support MTPRIDE can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk, or @mtpride2020 on twitter and instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You