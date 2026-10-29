Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SIROCCO, THE WOOLGATHERER, and More Set For the Finborough Theatre
The London theatre will stage SIROCCO in a new version edited and directed by Brigid Larmour, THE WOOLGATHERER by William Mastrosimone directed by Myles O'Gorman.
Ranging across Noël Coward's Italy in the 1920s to a working class neighbourhood in 1970s Philadelphia, from the personal and historical legacy of Britain's H-bomb tests to a seaside town's Grief Café, Finborough Theatre has announced four very different plays for its upcoming season
Sirocco
Noel Coward
in a new version edited and directed by Brigid Larmour
The season opens with Sirocco by Noël Coward, a truly unique rediscovery of a play only produced twice in 99 years in a new version (including unperformed newly discovered material), edited and directed by Brigid Larmour. Italy in the 1920s. Lucy Griffin, a respectable young English wife, astonishes everyone – even herself – by running away with a charming young Italian to start a new life in his artist's studio in Florence, only to find that her romantic Bohemian fantasy is very different from reality… An exciting new chapter for the Finborough Theatre as our first entirely in-house production in ten years, it runs from 24 November to 22 December 2026.
The Woolgatherer
by William Mastrosimone.
Directed by Myles O'Gorman
2027 begins with the first London production for more than 30 years of a modern American classic, The Woolgatherer by William Mastrosimone, playing 5–30 January 2027. South Philly, 1979. Rose watches the world go by from behind the checkout of a dime store, stuck in the same place with the same routine. Cliff spends his days behind the wheel of a truck, moving between different cities with only his radio for company. When Rose invites Cliff back to her run-down flat, they must decide whether their unlikely connection will end, or become the spark that changes their lives forever…
All Our Lives
A new play with music
Written and Directed by John Burrows
Music and Lyrics by David Brett
The season continues with the world premiere of All Our Lives, a new play with music by John Burrows, and starring David Brett and Gareth Williams, two of the original line up of the chart-topping The Flying Pickets. Mel and Paul met in 1957 as young National Servicemen on a desert island watching H-bombs explode, and spent the Swinging Sixties as a pop duo topping the charts. Now in their 70s, after lives lived with the fallout from their days in the Pacific, they reunite for perhaps the last time for one final bitter-sweet gig. Inspired by a devastating true story, it plays from 2–27 February 2027.
It Comes In Waves
by James McDermott.
Directed by Jake Smith.
The season concludes with the London premiere of It Comes In Waves by James McDermott, author of the award-nominated Jab which played at the Finborough Theatre in 2024. Presented by acclaimed touring company Eastern Angles, this new comedy drama brings together three very different people in a seaside town’s ‘Grief Café’. Laughing in the face of loss, it explores how we can help each other stay afloat. It runs from 2–27 March 2027.
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