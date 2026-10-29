SIROCCO, THE WOOLGATHERER, and More Set For the Finborough Theatre

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Ranging across Noël Coward's Italy in the 1920s to a working class neighbourhood in 1970s Philadelphia, from the personal and historical legacy of Britain's H-bomb tests to a seaside town's Grief Café, Finborough Theatre has announced four very different plays for its upcoming season

Sirocco

Noel Coward

in a new version edited and directed by Brigid Larmour

The season opens with Sirocco by Noël Coward, a truly unique rediscovery of a play only produced twice in 99 years in a new version (including unperformed newly discovered material), edited and directed by Brigid Larmour. Italy in the 1920s. Lucy Griffin, a respectable young English wife, astonishes everyone – even herself – by running away with a charming young Italian to start a new life in his artist's studio in Florence, only to find that her romantic Bohemian fantasy is very different from reality… An exciting new chapter for the Finborough Theatre as our first entirely in-house production in ten years, it runs from 24 November to 22 December 2026.

The Woolgatherer

by William Mastrosimone.

Directed by Myles O'Gorman

2027 begins with the first London production for more than 30 years of a modern American classic, The Woolgatherer by William Mastrosimone, playing 5–30 January 2027. South Philly, 1979. Rose watches the world go by from behind the checkout of a dime store, stuck in the same place with the same routine. Cliff spends his days behind the wheel of a truck, moving between different cities with only his radio for company. When Rose invites Cliff back to her run-down flat, they must decide whether their unlikely connection will end, or become the spark that changes their lives forever…

All Our Lives

A new play with music

Written and Directed by John Burrows

Music and Lyrics by David Brett

The season continues with the world premiere of All Our Lives, a new play with music by John Burrows, and starring David Brett and Gareth Williams, two of the original line up of the chart-topping The Flying Pickets. Mel and Paul met in 1957 as young National Servicemen on a desert island watching H-bombs explode, and spent the Swinging Sixties as a pop duo topping the charts. Now in their 70s, after lives lived with the fallout from their days in the Pacific, they reunite for perhaps the last time for one final bitter-sweet gig. Inspired by a devastating true story, it plays from 2–27 February 2027.

It Comes In Waves

by James McDermott.

Directed by Jake Smith.

The season concludes with the London premiere of It Comes In Waves by James McDermott, author of the award-nominated Jab which played at the Finborough Theatre in 2024. Presented by acclaimed touring company Eastern Angles, this new comedy drama brings together three very different people in a seaside town’s ‘Grief Café’. Laughing in the face of loss, it explores how we can help each other stay afloat. It runs from 2–27 March 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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