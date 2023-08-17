SINGEASY WEST END Extends Their Legendary Sing-Along Party With Lates Until 3am!

From Saturday 9th September, SingEasy West End will be keeping the party going into the early hours, cementing their reputation as the home of spectacular stagey nightlife in London's West End. During brunch and dinner service, SingEasy's singing waiters host their unique sing-along West End party, serving delicious food and performing audience requests for songs from best-loved musicals, Disney favourites and off-Broadway deep-cuts! SingEasy Lates keep the good times going with a DJ playing musical theatre favourites and cheesy pop hits from 12am until 3am.

With the announcement of SingEasy's Lates comes the introduction of their brand-new late-night Happy Hour. From 12am-1am, guests can grab a half-price drink to enjoy on SingEasy's dancefloor where the tunes will keep going until 3am.

SingEasy's exclusive, free membership scheme allows guests to book in advance for Lates tables from 9:45pm onwards. Members also have the option of a £20 Late ticket that includes their entry and 3 drinks vouchers, and for more spontaneous members Late entry on the door is only £10 on a Saturday night. SingEasy is only open to bookings, membership card holders and their guests in order to ensure SingEasy is an exclusive and affirming space.

As the launch of Lates coincides with drama school freshers week, SingEasy are offering a special for new and old students alike. Find out more and book with a valid Student ID here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/bars/west-end/singeasy/dram-school-singeasy-lates?t=tickets