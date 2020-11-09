SHOUT The Mod Musical To Run In London In 2021

The production runs from 10 March until 18 April 2021, with Press Night on 12 March 2021 at 7.30pm.

A glittering new 'Covid-Secure' production of SHOUT! the Mod Musical is being produced at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, from 10 March until 18 April 2021, with Press Night on 12 March 2021 at 7.30pm.

Journey back to the liberating days of 1960s' London and explore the infectious anthems that made household names of stars such as Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Lulu and Shirley Bassey as we track the lives of five women as they come of age in this psychedelic, eye-popping, fun-filled musical comedy which will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

The show features over thirty hit songs from the 1960s including "You're My World", "Son of a Preacher Man", "I Only Wanna be with You", "Those Were the Days", "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me", "Downtown", "Gold Finger", "These Boots are Made for Walking" and of course the unforgettable title track "SHOUT"!

The production will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, musical direction by Olivia Zacharia, design by Emily Bestow and sound design by Phil Wilson. Casting is to be announced soon.

Performances run Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 4.00pm at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, London N64BD from Wednesday 10 March 2021.

