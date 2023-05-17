SHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's Theatre

Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine continues its run at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 3 June 2023, with limited seats available for the final weeks. 

The West End production of Willy Russell's award-winning comedy Shirley Valentine starring Sheridan Smith tonight celebrates 100 performances at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End, with all 100 shows selling out (including standing room) and receiving standing ovations, from ecstatic audiences night after night.

The show's producer, David Pugh, said, "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that in 100 performances every seat would be sold with every standing position filled. This is a phenomenal achievement for Sheridan Smith and Willy Russell and one as a producer I am so proud of."

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.




