SHE/HER to Make London Debut with Nicole Ansari-Cox and Brian Cox

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SHE/HER will return Tuesday, 24th November- Saturday 5 December 2026 at ‍The Playground Theatre, London, UK. The fourth iteration of Nicole Ansari-Cox and Brian Cox's joint tour-de-force, five years after its premiere, SHE/HER will return to London with a feast of stories from a diverse group of women.

Women are 51% of humanity - but are they 51% of the voices we hear; or have the stories of women ever filled the space they deserve?

A feast of spoken-word monologues, original live music, video, and dance drawn and written by each performer from their own lived experiences, SHE/HER and its ensemble invites audiences to witness women in the wonder of life - their desires, devastation, love, humour, and their survival of loss and war.

Created and directed by award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Nicole Ansari-Cox and produced by beloved Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox, SHE/HER lands in London this November and December, 5 years after its hugely successful New York premiere, and 4 years after its 2022 Edinburgh Fringe run. A joyous celebration and authentic display of women's lived experiences, SHE/HER is a raw, energetic and multimedia-packed showcase for the underrepresented 51% of humanity.

Following its 2021 New York premiere at the esteemed Centre for Contemporary Performance, this instant hit first came to the UK at Edinburgh Fringe 2022. Four years later, SHE/HER returned to the country with a two-night workshop run at the 2026 Women's Voices Festival. After these sold-out shows, SHE/HER was immediately invited back to The Playground Theatre this autumn for its long-waited London run.

This time, the show returns with a completely new core. In its fourth iteration, SHE/HER graces London and UK audiences with an exciting two-week run. On-stage performers include poet and writer Antoinette Cooper (UNRULY), German-Ukrainian actor and producer Bogdana Kalantay (Citadel, Rock Paper Scissors), visually impaired actor, writer and comedian Jasmine Thien (I Dream in Colour, EdFringe 2025 award-winning solo show), acclaimed actor and writer Juliet Garricks (The Score, The Doctor), Juilliard-trained stand-up comedian and actor Kate Rigg (Law & Order, Family Guy), award-winning theatre director, writer and actor Michelle Joyner (Cliffhanger, Outbreak), celebrated singer-songwriter Sadie Jemmett (The Blacksmith's Girl), Artistic Director of Seemia Theatre Sara Amini, former dancer, and founder of Women's Voice Festival Naomi Sorkin, and multifaceted, contemporary artist and musician Violeta Vicci.

SHE/HER spotlights the voices and achievements that have been minimised, suppressed and drowned out.

Award-winning actress, creator and director of SHE/HER, Nicole Ansari-Cox commented, "When women's stories are told raw and unfiltered, they stop being reduced to victims. What emerges is a kaleidoscope of lived experience and truth we rarely see on stage."

SHE/HER and its talented performers promise a night of unflinching truths, armed with courage, resiliency, and empathy, showing that authenticity truly has its own power.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 14 Hrs 47 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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