SHEDINBURGH Opens London Residency at Young Vic Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New arts venue Shedinburgh celebrated the official launch of its first-ever London Residency over the weekend, bringing together critically acclaimed artists and creatives to perform in a one-of-a-kind bespoke space at the Young Vic Theatre in Southwark.

Opening weekend shows included Jessie Cave: Sunrise, Kirsty Mann: Corpse, Javaad Alipoor: America's Kingdoms, Songs From Across The Sueniverse and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee for Best Newcomer, Dom McGovern: Prize Hog, followed by an evening drinks with Taskmaster star Chloe Petts in attendance. The residency continues until 10th October 2026, taking over the Young Vic’s Maria Theatre with new shows six days a week.

The Olivier Award-winning producers behind Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Francesca Moody Productions, have brought Shedinburgh to London for the first time with a three-week season presented in association with the Young Vic Theatre.

Bringing together theatre, comedy, music, live art and new writing, the inaugural London season will feature more than 40 performances, including world renowned artists and critically acclaimed cult-hit revivals as they’ve never been seen before, in Shedinburgh’s intimate, bijoux, stripped-back setting.

Following its acclaimed 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe season, the purpose-built shed venue has been reconstructed inside the Maria Theatre for its London residency.

The full Shedinburgh 2026 programme is now on sale at shedinburgh.com and www.youngvic.org/shedinburgh

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 17 Hrs 42 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming