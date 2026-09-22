SHEDINBURGH Opens London Residency at Young Vic Theatre
Opening weekend shows included Jessie Cave: Sunrise, Kirsty Mann: Corpse, Javaad Alipoor: America's Kingdoms, and more.
New arts venue Shedinburgh celebrated the official launch of its first-ever London Residency over the weekend, bringing together critically acclaimed artists and creatives to perform in a one-of-a-kind bespoke space at the Young Vic Theatre in Southwark.
Opening weekend shows included Jessie Cave: Sunrise, Kirsty Mann: Corpse, Javaad Alipoor: America's Kingdoms, Songs From Across The Sueniverse and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee for Best Newcomer, Dom McGovern: Prize Hog, followed by an evening drinks with Taskmaster star Chloe Petts in attendance. The residency continues until 10th October 2026, taking over the Young Vic’s Maria Theatre with new shows six days a week.
The Olivier Award-winning producers behind Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Francesca Moody Productions, have brought Shedinburgh to London for the first time with a three-week season presented in association with the Young Vic Theatre.
Bringing together theatre, comedy, music, live art and new writing, the inaugural London season will feature more than 40 performances, including world renowned artists and critically acclaimed cult-hit revivals as they’ve never been seen before, in Shedinburgh’s intimate, bijoux, stripped-back setting.
Following its acclaimed 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe season, the purpose-built shed venue has been reconstructed inside the Maria Theatre for its London residency.
The full Shedinburgh 2026 programme is now on sale at shedinburgh.com and www.youngvic.org/shedinburgh
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