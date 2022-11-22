SEANN WALSH: IS DEAD, HAPPY NOW? is heading to the Soho Theatre

Following a hugely successful, critically acclaimed sellout run and a Dave Edinburgh Comedy Awards nomination at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Seann Walsh brings his new show to London's Soho Theatre. This is the last chance to see this show live.

Seann's show Kiss was an online hit earlier this year, when he shared what it was like to go through a media storm. Seann Walsh: Is Dead, Happy Now? follows his life afterwards: how do you rebuild after (what felt like) an entire country collectively got together, told you they hated you and thought you were a c***? He also talks about not drinking, getting a cockapoo called Mildred-Barrett and trying not to be like his dad, who, for Seans's entire life, has enjoyed getting absolutely off his nut.

His UK tour show After This One, I'm Going Home ended with standing ovations around the country. He has starred in Netflix's Flinch, Live at the Apollo, Tonight at the London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Virtually Famous, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Chatty Man, and Stand Up Central. Kiss is now available on YouTube.

Seann can also be heard on his regular, chart-topping podcast What's Upset You Now?, alongside co-host Paul McCaffrey, which sees them both moan for exactly 15 minutes about the things that infuriate everyone. He also appeared in Jack Dee's ITV sitcom Bad Move, when he played audience favourite Grizzo.

Seann performs stand-up comedy in the US, and has appeared on the chat show Conan. His special, Seann to Be Wild, was recorded at Hammersmith Apollo. At this point in time, no-one has offered him a book deal.