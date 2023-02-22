SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Premieres at The Other Palace

Welcome to the annual Scout Games! Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete but when an intruder threatens to sabotage the competition, it is up to Joe and Ayesha to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day!

Created in partnership with The Scout Association, The Stage Award-winning Gigglemug Theatre (Timpson: The Musical, RuneSical, The Bean Spillers: The Improvised Musical) return to The Other Palace with a brand new actor-musician led comedy musical for the whole family.

The Scouts are a charity which teach skills for life to 58 million Scouts and Guides worldwide, whom Team Gigglemug have been working closely with since 2019. Scouts! The Musical was selected for BEAM2021 and, with a book written by Gigglemug AD Sam Cochrane and a score by former Scout David Fallon, this heart-warming new musical has everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to a rock ballad between the Chief Scout and his one true love, Mother Nature. To put it simply, this show is sheer FUN.

In recent years, Gigglemug Theatre has become known for partnering with different organisations to create family-friendly comedy musicals and, as the company will be turning five in 2023, this year will be no exception. However, this time Team Gigglemug have a more important mission on their hands: through staging Scouts! The Musical they hope to encourage young people to get involved with this incredible charity and go on real life adventures of their own.