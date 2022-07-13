SAW: THE EXPERIENCE to Open in London This Halloween

In partnership with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, Experiential production company The Path Entertainment Group today announced SAW: The Experience, a brand-new, immersive, multi-room escape experience, coming this autumn to a secret location in London.

SAW: The Experience will be an adrenaline-fuelled, theatrical experience bringing to life new twisted games in the world of the iconic horror film franchise. Combining the thrill of escape rooms with nerve-jangling horror, players will to be pushed to their limits in this new participatory theatrical experience.

With its global box office passing $1 billion last year, the SAW franchise continues to expand the world of Jigsaw for fans on and off the screen. The brand new SAW attraction is sure to appeal to fans of the film franchise and daring thrill seekers alike.

SAW: The Experience marks another exciting move for The Path Entertainment Group as they continue to break ground in the immersive sector, bringing experiential and innovative concepts to our high streets, following the success of Monopoly Lifesized which opened in Summer 2021.

David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to transform one of their most iconic film franchises, SAW, into the first official live immersive experience in the UK. This is a new concept that pushes the boundaries and challenges audience expectations of immersive experiences. We hope to continue contributing to our high streets' recovery by attracting people to the capital with a brand-new attraction; combining the best elements of escape rooms, gameplay, theatricality, and immersion."

"With the enduring global popularity of the SAW franchise, we are excited to partner with Path Entertainment Group to bring the first SAW immersive escape experience to London," said Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Global Live, Interactive, & Location-Based Entertainment at Lionsgate. "Lionsgate is always working to offer fans exciting and authentic ways to engage with their favourite IP and SAW: The Experience is a perfect fit; giving fans a role at the centre of the story and combining theatrical elements with Jigsaw's iconic traps to create the ultimate SAW escape."

Oren Koules and Mark Burg, Producers of the SAW franchise and founders of Twisted Pictures, said "Our SAW fans reach every corner of the globe, so we can't wait to bring the films to life in London as an immersive escape experience. Now fans can be a part of the story and uncover what Jigsaw's twisted games have in store for them firsthand at SAW: The Experience."

