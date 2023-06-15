Rufus Norris to Step Down as National Theatre Artistic Director

Norris joined the venue in 2015 and will step down in 2025

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 3 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 4 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London

Rufus Norris to Step Down as National Theatre Artistic Director

Rufus Norris will step down as artistic director of The National Theatre in spring 2025 after 10 years and described leading the theatre as "the greatest privilege of my career".

Norris, who joined the venue in 2015, announced the news today at a press conference at the venue.

Norris said: "It has been and remains the greatest privilege of my career to lead The National Theatre. For the past eight years I have had the honour of shaping the programme of extraordinary work that sparks imagination, brings people together and illustrates the vital role theatre can play in all our lives. The daily highlight has been to work with the peerless theatre-makers who work here, together with the incredible range of freelance artists upon whom the present and the future of the art form relies."

He added: "I am enormously proud to be part of the diverse, thriving, creative hub The National Theatre is today and am fully committed to steering the course over the next two years. From the work on our stages, to the audiences all around the UK and beyond that engage with us on tour, in cinemas, in schools and at home, the NT entertains and inspires people through our creativity, expertise and unique reach. The magic of The National Theatre is that there is nowhere else like it; to have been a small part in its illustrious history, particularly through the challenges of the last few years, is a true honour."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed For New Musical THE BOOK THIEF Photo
Full Cast Revealed For New Musical THE BOOK THIEF

The full cast has been announced for the stage adaptation of best-selling novel The Book Thief, with a book by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

2
BOY PARTS Will Have its London Premiere at Soho Theatre in October Photo
BOY PARTS Will Have its London Premiere at Soho Theatre in October

Based on the critically acclaimed debut novel by Eliza Clark (Finalist in Women’s Prize for Fiction, Granta’s Best of Young British Novelist 2023), the pitch-black psychological thriller Boy Parts is launched at Soho Theatre for a six-week run this autumn. This incendiary, shocking and hilarious production has been adapted by award-winning writer Gillian Greer (Meat, Theatre503; Petals, Theatre Upstairs).

3
Dance Umbrella Reveals 2023 Festival Performances Photo
Dance Umbrella Reveals 2023 Festival Performances

Dance Umbrella, London’s annual international dance festival has announced its full programme of live and hybrid performances for the 2023 festival, taking place between 6 - 31 October in venues across the capital and beyond.

4
The Fourth Choir Perform Music by Exclusively Queer Composers at Wigmore Hall This Pride M Photo
The Fourth Choir Perform Music by Exclusively Queer Composers at Wigmore Hall This Pride Month

The Fourth Choir, which celebrates its 10th birthday in 2023, makes its debut at Wigmore Hall on Friday 23 June with a late-night concert featuring music written exclusively by queer composers.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAKPhantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK
Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
National Theatre Confirms Twelve New ProductionsNational Theatre Confirms Twelve New Productions
Rufus Norris to Step Down as National Theatre Artistic DirectorRufus Norris to Step Down as National Theatre Artistic Director

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You