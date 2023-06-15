Rufus Norris to Step Down as National Theatre Artistic Director

Rufus Norris will step down as artistic director of The National Theatre in spring 2025 after 10 years and described leading the theatre as "the greatest privilege of my career".

Norris, who joined the venue in 2015, announced the news today at a press conference at the venue.

Norris said: "It has been and remains the greatest privilege of my career to lead The National Theatre. For the past eight years I have had the honour of shaping the programme of extraordinary work that sparks imagination, brings people together and illustrates the vital role theatre can play in all our lives. The daily highlight has been to work with the peerless theatre-makers who work here, together with the incredible range of freelance artists upon whom the present and the future of the art form relies."

He added: "I am enormously proud to be part of the diverse, thriving, creative hub The National Theatre is today and am fully committed to steering the course over the next two years. From the work on our stages, to the audiences all around the UK and beyond that engage with us on tour, in cinemas, in schools and at home, the NT entertains and inspires people through our creativity, expertise and unique reach. The magic of The National Theatre is that there is nowhere else like it; to have been a small part in its illustrious history, particularly through the challenges of the last few years, is a true honour."

