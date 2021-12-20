Ruby Barker Will Lead RUNNING WITH LIONS at The Lyric; Full Casting Announced

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Talawa Theatre Company today announce full casting for the world premiere of Running with Lions starring Ruby Barker (Bridgerton), Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead), Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Nickcolia King-N'da (The Death Of A Blackman) and Velile Tshabalala (Call The Midwife). The debut stage play from new writing talent Sian Carter will be directed by Talawa's Artistic Director Michael Buffong (A Kind of People, Guys & Dolls) in the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Main House from 10 February to 12 March with opening night for press on 15 February.

The production brings together Ruby Barker, best known for playing Marina Thompson in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton; Wil Johnson who has performed extensively on stage and the screen for 30+ years including all nine series of Waking the Dead as DS Spencer Jordan; Nickcolia King-N'da most recently on stage in The Death Of A Blackman at Hampstead Theatre; Suzette Llewellyn who most recently played Sheree Truman in EastEnders and will mark her first appearance in Hammersmith where she was born; and Velile Tshabalala recently seen as Viv in Hollyoaks and who has previously starred as Kareesha Lopez in Kerching, Monique Hyde in Call The Midwife and Rosita in Dr Who.

Michael Buffong, Artistic Director of Talawa Theatre Company, said: "Sian Carter is a brilliant new writer; her story of an intergenerational family learning to overcome the challenges we all face today is, I think, life-affirming. To be able to co-produce this play with the Lyric is a welcomed dream. We have an amazing cast and I believe this is going to be an absolute treat for audiences."

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: "I've long admired the work of Talawa Theatre Company and Michael Buffong and it's a joy to be working with them on Running with Lions, our very first co-production together, and championing an exceptional new writer, Sian Carter. We can't wait to welcome an incredible cast and team to the Lyric and share this bold, exciting work with audiences in the New Year."

Set and costume Design is by Soutra Gilmour (Macbeth - Almeida, Out West - Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Lighting Design by Aideen Malone (Death of a Salesman - Young Vic and West End), Sound Design by Tony Gayle (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - West End) and Casting by Chandra Ruegg (Lava - Bush Theatre).

Running with Lions is an intergenerational family drama about love, loss and hope: following three generations of women, it explores what it means to allow those we love to be themselves. It marks the first co-production between the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Talawa Theatre Company, the UK's outstanding Black British Theatre Company. The production is based on the audio play of the same name originally commissioned by BBC Radio 4.

Following the death of a loved one, a British-Caribbean family struggles to come to terms with their grief. Isolated by their generational beliefs and challenges to their faith and mental health, they live between the things they do and do not say. Running with Lions explores the journey of one family's reconciliation after loss and the rediscovery of love and joy.

As part of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Free First Night scheme, all tickets for the first preview of Running with Lions on Thursday 10 February will be free to people who live or work in Hammersmith and Fulham. Registration for the ballot will open in January 2022 via https://lyric.co.uk/our-home/about-us/free-first-night/

Performances run Thursday 10 February - Saturday 12 March 2022.

Box office: 020 8741 6850

www.lyric.co.uk