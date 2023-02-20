Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roundhouse Announces New Trustees

New trustees joining the Roundhouse include Sherry Dzinoreva, Rosie Luff, Kojo Marfo, Rajay Naik and Leo Wyndham.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Camden's Roundhouse has announced a number of new trustees who will join their board in 2023.

New trustees joining the Roundhouse include Sherry Dzinoreva, Rosie Luff, Kojo Marfo, Rajay Naik and Leo Wyndham. The new trustees bring a wealth of experience from across the creative industries, with specialisms in tech, social change and policy.

Sherry Dzinoreva is Director of Policy Programs, Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET) for Meta. Rosie Luff advises on Public Affairs for Google in the UK. Kojo Marfo is a creative art and socio-economic growth strategist. Rajay Naik is Chief Executive Officer of Skilled Education. Leo Wyndham oversees the business for Platoon, an innovative distribution and creative services company, owned by Apple.

Roundhouse is an iconic venue in Camden but alongside live events, harnessing the creativity of young people and new artists is built into its DNA. The Roundhouse works with 7,500 young people each year through an ambitious youth programme where 11-30 year-olds can take part in creative opportunities or use affordable studio space that can ignite a passion, develop skills or help them turn their creativity into a career.

Simon Turner, Chair of Roundhouse said; "I'm delighted to welcome a raft of talented new trustees to the Roundhouse Board. I have no doubt that they will bring the skills, experience and creativity that will help drive forward the Roundhouse's mission to raise the UK's creative potential."

Sherry Dzinoreva; "I'm incredibly excited to join as one of the Roundhouse's newest trustees. What an honour to be a part of such an iconic organisation that has impacted the lives of so many young people over the years. It's an exciting time to join and I look forward to working with my fellow trustees in helping to build the future of the organisation."

Kojo Marfo: "Having attended and co-produced some memorable events at the Roundhouse, I have always had a strong connection to such a culturally relevant space in our time. I'm excited to join the board of trustees and looking forward to helping shape this iconic inspirational hub for emerging creatives."

Rajay Naik; "I have witnessed first-hand the inspiring impact of the Roundhouse in transforming the lives of young people and raising the UK's creative potential. I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to supporting the organisation deliver its hugely exciting plans for the coming years."



