Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser To Star In BEFORE AFTER at Southwark Playhouse This September

Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser to star in new musical Before After via live stream at Southwark Playhouse this September.

This new musical will be performed in The Little via live stream only with no live audience for a limited run of three performances on 25 and 26 September 2020.

Tickets are unlimited and cost £10 each in advance or £15 if booked during the week of the show (from 21 September onwards).

The show features music and lyrics by Stuart Matthew Price. Book and additional lyrics by Timothy Knapman. Directed by Matthew Rankcom. Based on an original concept by Stuart Matthew Price. Musical direction by Charlie Ingles. Associate direction by Samantha Dye.



Dates: Friday 25 September at 7pm | Saturday 26 September at 2pm and 7pm

Before After is a staged reading of a brand new musical love story by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, starring real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig (Company) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels).

Southwark Playhouse will be live streaming Before After from The Little performance space for a limited run of three performances. There will be no live audience - instead patrons are invited to purchase a £10 ticket to watch the production from their homes at 7pm on Friday, 25 September, 2pm on Saturday, 26 September or 7pm on Saturday, 26 September. There will be no recordings of the performance available beyond these three live streams and it will not be available on catch-up or the Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform. The performance runs at 90 mins straight through with no interval.

Ami (Rosalie Craig) meets Ben (Hadley Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognises him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn't remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all?

