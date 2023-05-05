Roger Peltzman's One-Man Show DEDICATION Comes to Marylebone Theatre Next Month

Performances run Wednesday 7th June – Saturday 24th June 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 4 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Roger Peltzman's poignant solo show Dedication explores the powerful role of music in helping to relieve wounds that will never fully heal. Recounting his coming to terms with second generation survivor trauma, Peltzman's Dedication explores his family's tragic history fleeing the Nazi invasion in war-torn Europe. After learning about his uncle Norbert Stern, a brilliant pianist, who was murdered in Auschwitz aged 21, Peltzman developed a fascination with his inheritance. Holocaust trauma can be inherited by the next generation, but through music, one-man tribute Dedication looks at how art can begin to heal.

After an acclaimed run in New York and at the Edinburgh Fringe, Dedication will be making its London debut at Marylebone Theatre, London's newest cross-arts venue. Roger Peltzman's solo show is a deeply poetic recount of his family's harrowing escape from Berlin to Brussels in 1933, centring on his Uncle Norbert, taken in his prime by Nazi rule. By using projection, imagery, and musical performances of everything from blues to Chopin, Peltzman re-establishes a legacy for his family in this extraordinary yet relatable Holocaust story. Dedication seeks to heal ancestral wounds and pay tribute to a past that has become present, telling the story of second-generation survival.

Writer and performer Roger Peltzman comments, as survivors dwindle - the next generation must pick up the gauntlet. With Dedication I'm trying to share with audiences the history and lessons of the Holocaust - not to mention the legacy of trauma. By focusing on my family - and my passionate desire for connection- the vastness of the holocaust, and its legacy, becomes personal.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Next Phase Of Shows Announced For Liverpool Theatre Festival Summer 2023 Photo
Next Phase Of Shows Announced For Liverpool Theatre Festival Summer 2023

The next phase of shows for the fourth annual Liverpool Theatre Festival have been announced and include a tribute to music powerhouse Gladys Knight, a comedy murder mystery, and a William Shakespeare play for children. 

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GYPSY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GYPSY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Gypsy. The production runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 19 May to 30 September.

Simon Russell Beale and Nicholas Hytner Will Appear In Conversation With Stage Door Jonny Photo
Simon Russell Beale and Nicholas Hytner Will Appear In Conversation With Stage Door Jonny At Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced an addition to their Summer season.  On Sunday 4 June at 6.00pm the theatre will stage the first ever live version of acclaimed actor Jonathan Cake's podcast Stage Door Jonny. 

Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhamptons Pantomim Photo
Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhampton's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced further casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, with Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks' Kelle Bryan, CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy and X Factor and Blood Brothers' Niki Colwell Evans. 


More Hot Stories For You

MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR Comes to Brixton HouseMY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR Comes to Brixton House
Roger Peltzman's One-Man Show DEDICATION Comes to Marylebone Theatre Next MonthRoger Peltzman's One-Man Show DEDICATION Comes to Marylebone Theatre Next Month
Society Of London Theatre Announces Incoming Company PresidentSociety Of London Theatre Announces Incoming Company President
David Tennant as Macbeth and the European Premiere of CLYDE'S Conclude Donmar Warehouse's 2023 ProgrammeDavid Tennant as Macbeth and the European Premiere of CLYDE'S Conclude Donmar Warehouse's 2023 Programme

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU