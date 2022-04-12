Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

A new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical will embark on a UK and Ireland tour opening at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 where it will run until 5 March 2023 ahead of playing His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 - 26 March 2023), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March - 15 April 2023), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 - 29 April 2023), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 - 20 May) and Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May - 3 June). Tour schedule and on sale dates below. Further venues and casting to be announced soon. www.charlieandthechocolatefactory.co.uk

The tour follows a Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they've always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film as well as a host of new numbers, this sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.

The Leeds Playhouse production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical is produced by Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY - SUNDAY 5 MARCH 2023

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

ON SALE 22 APRIL 2022

WEDNESDAY 15 - SATURDAY 26 MARCH 2023

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE 22 APRIL 2022

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH - SATURDAY 15 APRIL 2023

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse

ON SALE FRIDAY 22 APRIL

WEDNESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 29 APRIL 2023

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE 29 APRIL 2022

WEDNESDAY 3 - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 6 MAY 2022

WEDNESDAY 24 MAY - SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE 25 APRIL 2022