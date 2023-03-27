Richmond Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season

Liam Brennan in An Inspector Calls

which comes to the theatre in April

With the weather beginning to warm up and the sun staying up for longer, Richmond Theatre is delighted to 'spring' into a new season. Filled with hilarious comedies, fun family shows and big names, audiences are encouraged to picnic on the Green prior to taking their seat in the beautiful Frank Matcham-designed theatre for an evening of entertainment.

Following the record-breaking success of A Little Life in March, the venue is pleased to be continuing to deliver high-quality drama in Spring with two productions from The National Theatre. Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning production of JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls will be visiting Richmond-upon-Thames in April, as will the Olivier Award-winning Home, I'm Darling starring BAFTA winner Jessica Ransom, Diane Keen (Doctors) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders). In May, The Beekeeper Of Aleppo will stun audiences. Presented by the producers of The Kite Runner (which played at Richmond in early 2020), the show is based on the bestselling book of the same name. The moving and powerful show tells the story of a couple who escape Syria for the UK. Richmond Theatre is also pleased to play host to another Peter James thriller, Wish You Were Dead, starring Giovanna Fletcher, George Rainsford and Clive Mantle.

For those looking for something a bit brighter to add some sunshine to days filled with April showers, there are plenty of lighter plays on offer, too. In April, J.M. Barrie's delicious Regency rom-com Quality Street will dance into our auditorium, whilst there will be plenty of circus antics present in Tilted Wig's production of Around The World In 80 Days, playing in May. In June, the hilarious Helen Lederer (Absolutely Fabulous) and Michael Starke (Brookside) will star in raucous comedy romp The Birds & The Bees, while the Harry Hill-penned Tony! [the Tony Blair Rock Opera] will play at Richmond following a run at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

For West London and Surrey families, there are plenty of shows for little curious minds. Gather la Familia and sing along with Mirabel, Isabela and more with Sing-a-long-a Encanto, and watch Michael Morpurgo's Pigs Might Fly come to life with catchy songs, puppetry and slapstick humour. Join Disney's Winnie The Pooh and friends in July for a brand new adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood in a beautifully crafted stage adaptation. In August, Milkshake! Monkey is back with a spectacular new show featuring Paddington, Noddy, Blue's Clues and more. With the venue recently Commended at the Time and Leisure Food and Culture Awards in the category of Best Family Attraction, now is the perfect time to visit with your little ones.

A host of famous faces will be entertaining audiences this Spring, including the award-winning actor Richard E Grant. Join him as he tells stories about his life, from showbiz tales to uplifting reflections on love and loss. In May, Strictly superstar Anton Du Beke will waltz into West London with his friends to perform some of his favourite numbers and spill all of the Strictly Come Dancing gossip. Just a few days before, BRIT Award-winner Paul Young will be at Richmond to coincide with the publication of his book Behind The Lens. If you're looking for a hilarious night out, then don't miss Jen Brister's (Live at the Apollo) new stand-up show The Optimist.

For those who would like to learn something new, Richmond Theatre have a variety of talks from experts in their fields. Gardener Adam Frost will be talking all things horticulture, Susie Dent will explore The Secret Lives Of Words and Jennifer Rees will delve into The Psychology Of Serial Killers.

Richmond Theatre is dedicated to making sure people of all ages and abilities can take part in theatre and the arts, and our Creative Learning Department has various workshops and courses that are inclusive and fun for all! This not only includes workshops in the school holidays, Storytime sessions for under 5s and Theatre Tours, but the theatre will also be launching monthly dance classes for over 50s. For further information regarding workshops and creative learning bookings, please contact richmondcl@theambassadors.com

Audiences are kindly reminded that Local Heroes discounts are offered to teachers, care workers, prison officers, armed forces and 'blue light' professionals and Max Card holders. Local Heroes are offered 25%* off ticket prices to a wide variety of shows including family favourites, dramas and musicals. If we can make a night at theatre more affordable for our heroes and their families, it'll be our pleasure. To find out more, see here.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton