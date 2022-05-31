Richard Katz Joins CABARET at The Kit Kat Club; Booking Extends

The multi award-winning and critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End will welcome Richard Katz to the cast as 'Herr Schultz' from 27 June 2022.

Also joining the company will be Gabriela Benedetti (who was in the original Prologue Company for the show) and Adam Taylor. Fra Fee as 'The Emcee' and Amy Lennox as 'Sally Bowles' have extended their runs in the show until 1 October 2022.

Continuing in the show are Omar Baroud as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company is Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

General booking for the show has now extended until 19 November 2022 with group bookings extended until 15 April 2023. kitkat.club

Richard Katz is an Associate Artist with Shakespeare's Globe Ensemble and an Associate at Complicitè. His many theatre credits include Love and Other Acts of Violence at The Donmar Warehouse, The Fir Tree, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Bartholomew Fair, As You Like It, Hamlet and Nell Gwynn, all at Shakespeare's Globe, The Encounter, The Master and Margarita, Measure for Measure, Mnemonic, The Noise of Time and Strange Poetry, all for Complicité and Blindness and Seeing, Peer Gynt, As You Like It, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, The Drunks, Silence, The Winter's Tale and Pericles, all for the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has appeared in The Lorax and The Divide at the Old Vic, A Soldier's Tale with the Hallé Orchestra, 1984 for Headlong Theatre and Way To Heaven at the Royal Court.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. Last month, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

The Kit Kat Club has laid siege to the Playhouse Theatre. The performers have infiltrated the premises. The artists have staked their claim. Who knows for how long they'll stay, but for now they are enjoying the party. The party at the end of the world.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.