Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre

A Victorian true crime drama is the subject of a vivid theatricalisation.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 2 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 3 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music VideoThe ever enchanting Watermill Theatre in Newbury could hardly have hoped for more atmospheric weather to mark the opening night of their latest show, 'The Suspicions of Mr Whicher'. The distant thunderclaps and bucketing rain seemed perfectly placed to instill a disquieting mood as the audience arrived for an evening of Victorian true crime.

True enough, the play is an adaptation of Kate Summerscale's 2008 novel which itself documented a real 19th century case, one so terrible it inspired a generation of great crime writers. When a young child is found murdered in the Kent family's elegant country home, it is devastating enough, but what makes the crime truly shocking is the realisation that it must have been committed by a member of the household. With a small company, a mostly static set and purposeful direction from Kate Budgen, the unfathomable is brought chillingly to life.

Amy Jane Cook has transformed the Watermill's auditorium into Fulham prison, the bleak setting within which the morbid past is conjured up for closer inspection. In cahoots with sharply shifting lighting courtesy of Katy Morrison and stunning projections from Rachel Sampley that subtitles the proceedings in cursive handwriting, a stylish and evocative design has been crafted.

In adapting this for the stage, Alexandra Wood has done well to derive two compelling acts from a generally twistless plot that scarcely packs one sizeable revelation. Rather than presenting us with a slew of potential killer candidates, the production works to gradually furnish an inisght into the guilty party's murderous motive via a series of flashbacks. Dissatisfied with the results of his original investigation, Jack Whicher is determined to glean more truth from the convicted Constance, who is appealing for release from the life sentence she is serving for the murder of her young brother. The conversation between the two is both a device through which the story's substantial events can be recalled but also a means by which both individuals can reveal more of themselves. In this sense, it more closely resembles an in-depth character study than a traditional murder mystery.

Christopher Naylor's Mr Whicher is a little less purposeful than you might expect, more a man undone by his uncertainty. The real-life sleuth who became the inspiration for mutliple fictional detectives inclduing Colin Dexter's Inspector Morse ought to have greater authority, but here he is desperately grappling with an evasive prisoner who seems to elude his interrogation at every step. Both Naylor and the titular Mr Whicher are largely overshadowed by Eleanor Wyld as Constance. Her determinedly stoic characterisation palpitates with unspoken pain as she reluctantly navigates the darker chapters of her past. Wyld's haunting performance is a huge part of what makes the play compelling as she shifts between her traumatic adolescence and her carefully calculated adult testimony.

Amongst the supporting cast, Connie Walker and Jim Creighton offer shades of grief, guilt and condemnation across a handful of roles and there is further strong, if underutilised support too, from Robyn Sinclair and Sam Liu.

Though it is not as strikingly staged or action-packed as many of the genre's theatrical mainstays, 'The Suspicions of Mr Whicher' offers what the Watermill almost uniquely provides: an utterly transporting piece of storytelling that will keep you gripped as it carefully carries you towards its conclusion.

The Suspicions of Mr Whicher runs at the Watermill Theatre until 10th June.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

The UK Premiere of DUCK Comes To The Arcola Theatre Photo
The UK Premiere of DUCK Comes To The Arcola Theatre

Katy Galloway Productions and maatin have announced the UK première of Duck by maatin, whose play Friday at the masjid has been shortlisted for the RSC's new national playwriting competition 37 Plays, at Arcola Theatre.

Nathaniel Curtis Will Star in DISRUPTION at Park Theatre This Summer Photo
Nathaniel Curtis Will Star in DISRUPTION at Park Theatre This Summer

Nathaniel Curtis is the first actor to join the cast of the world premiere of a cautionary play about AI - Andrew Stein's Disruption will run at Park Theatre from Friday 7 July to Saturday 5 August, with further casting to be announced in coming weeks.

Casting Revealed For The World Première of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate Factor Photo
Casting Revealed For The World Première of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate Factory

As rehearsals begin, the Menier Chocolate Factory has announced full casting for the world première of the new musical, The Third Man. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!

Photos: First Look at GREATEST DAYS: The Official Take That Musical Photo
Photos: First Look at GREATEST DAYS: The Official Take That Musical

All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS which opened at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 6 May.


From This Author - Mickey-Jo Boucher

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill TheatreReview: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Review: WUTHERING HEIGHTS, Royal & DerngateReview: WUTHERING HEIGHTS, Royal & Derngate

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU