Review: THE SHAPE OF THINGS, Park Theatre

Neil LaBute's, The Shape of Things is a black comedy that centres itself around the life of Adam, an awkward (and often naive) literature student, as he embarks upon his first serious relationship with Evelyn, a cooler, edgier postgrad who enters his life with the sole purpose of disrupting it.

Evelyn, as she repeats time and time again, is an artist. Like generations of art students that came before (and after) her, she's fascinated by subjectivity - within both life and art - consistently arguing that what's real to one person may not be real to others. When she meets Adam, she's about to start working on her thesis project, a "big sorta installation" that she thinks will really make waves when revealed.

At first, Evelyn's influence on Adam seems beneficial. He starts taking care of himself, exercising more regularly, and eating healthier - but over time, it takes on an edge. As Adam begins to embody society's ideals (at least from a visual standpoint), he loses a little of his softness and humility too; his actions become more questionable, especially within his relationships with his friends, Phillip and Jenny.

The Pygmalion-style narrative remains just as topical in 2023 as when the production was first brought to the stage in 2001. Perhaps more so when you consider that we're likely more image-conscious than ever. In fact, moving the story from 1999 to 2023 - to a space where characters are just as concerned with their online engagement as their real-life engagements with others - might have allowed for a more biting production.

Nevertheless, confident direction from Nicky Allpress allows for an entertaining, fast-paced production without missing out on some of the scripts' more introspective moments.

Luke Newton (Bridgerton) is every part the engaging leading man as Adam, even during the times when the character has not yet reached his full potential in the eyes of Evelyn. His journey throughout the play is complex, but Newton carries this off with ease - creating a bond with the audience that encourages them to feel for him, even as his morals become blurred.

Amber Anderson makes a stunning stage debut as Evelyn, managing to bring some nuance to a character who could otherwise be nothing but villainous. Of course, that's not to say that she doesn't lean into her character's skill for cruelty - she does so with vigour - but she's also great in the softer moments too.

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy is effortlessly charismatic as Phillip, Adams' friend. They're ex-roommates, and much of their relationship seems to be built around this fact alone, with Adam clearly viewing himself as inferior compared to Philip, who gets the women, dresses better, and carries himself with more confidence. As this dynamic shifts, however, both Newton and Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, navigate this complex landscape well.

Carla Harrison-Hodge rounds of the cast as Jenny, Phillip's fiancée and a classmate of Adam's whom he's always harboured some affection for (cue the drama). Harrison-Hodge plays this role wonderfully, especially when paired with Anderson, given that the characters are opposites in many ways.

The set design by Peter Butler and lighting design by Anna Reddyhoff are evocative of an art gallery, which lends to one of the more significant themes within the play, encouraging the audiences to question what is really on display here. This helps make the play's twist much more grounded throughout.

The Shape of Things is a production about coercive control at its most subtle stages - Evelyn never makes Adam change, but he does so anyway. This creates a show that's equal parts disturbing and intriguing - something you can't take your eyes away from while knowing it will likely end badly. As a result, it's a stellar piece of theatre.

The Shape of Things at Park Theatre until 1 July.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet