Review: THE INSTRUMENTALS, Little Angel Theatre

A brand-new show inspired by the Afro-Caribbean diaspora has just grooved into Little Angel Theatre. Co-produced with Blouse and Skirt Theatre Company, Goblin Theatre and Mercury Theatre, The Instrumentals is an uplifting production for ages 4 to 8 that explores grief and sadness through seventies soul and funk.

Belle (Maya Manuel) has just been to her Grandad's funeral and is looking for somewhere to escape from it all. There are too many people around, everyone's acting differently and they're all expecting her to sing. But Belle's too sad to sing and, anyway, she only sings with Grandad.

In search of a quiet place to hide, she slips into the dusty basement. Amongst all the cardboard boxes, she stumbles across some old instruments and gets quite a surprise when she discovers that they can talk. Not only do they have some amazing stories to tell about her Grandad's time in a band, but they can still get down and funky. With the help of her new friends, Belle harnesses the power of music and memories to celebrate her Grandad's life.

It's a brilliant premise that has been beautifully written and directed by Mia Jerome. The difficult subject matter is handled in a sensitive and age-appropriate manner, without shying away from the truth. It explores how grief can be confusing and manifests differently for different people, making the important point that it's still ok to laugh and find joy even in times of sadness. There is also a valuable recognition that the language that we use around death can be ambiguous, with terms like "passed away" making it difficult for children to comprehend the finality of what has happened.

There is also plenty of light relief, with the musical instruments providing comedy as well as some groovy tunes (composed by Cal-L Jonel, with sound design and music production by Féz ). Oliver Hymans' puppet design is fantastic, bringing real musical instruments to life in an innovative and engaging way. The drum kit is a particular highlight, utilising a snare drum and high hat to create a squabbling duo who both want their fair share of the limelight but ultimately sound best when they work in harmony.

Elliot Liburd impressively voices all the puppets, also stepping into the role of Belle's Grandad as we go back in time to see how he overcame his fears to become a member of The Instrumentals. Maya Manuel also convinces as Belle, conveying the vulnerabilities of a child who is overwhelmed by the occasion and not quite sure how she's supposed to feel or behave.

The set design really is very evocative of the seventies, while Joshie Harriette's groovy lighting design helps to transport the audience to the dance floor. There is some fun audience participation, with a beat-boxing lesson and a chance to show off some disco moves. The use of record sleeves to tell Grandad's life story in a visual way is extremely effective, starting off like cheesy pop and moving into blues territory as we reach the end of his life.

Running at around 50 minutes, the production is nicely paced and a good length for the target audience. The theatre was packed with attentive young faces for the opening performance.

Overall, The Instrumentals is an entertaining and uplifting show that beautifully combines puppetry and music to create a powerful piece of children's theatre that is moving in every sense of the word.

The Instrumentals at Little Angel Theatre until 16 April 2023

Photo credit: Alex Harvey-Brown