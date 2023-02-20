Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE INSTRUMENTALS, Little Angel Theatre

Review: THE INSTRUMENTALS, Little Angel Theatre

A moving exploration of loss and grief for ages 4 to 8

Feb. 20, 2023  

four stars

A brand-new show inspired by the Afro-Caribbean diaspora has just grooved into Little Angel Theatre. Co-produced with Blouse and Skirt Theatre Company, Goblin Theatre and Mercury Theatre, The Instrumentals is an uplifting production for ages 4 to 8 that explores grief and sadness through seventies soul and funk.

Belle (Maya Manuel) has just been to her Grandad's funeral and is looking for somewhere to escape from it all. There are too many people around, everyone's acting differently and they're all expecting her to sing. But Belle's too sad to sing and, anyway, she only sings with Grandad.

In search of a quiet place to hide, she slips into the dusty basement. Amongst all the cardboard boxes, she stumbles across some old instruments and gets quite a surprise when she discovers that they can talk. Not only do they have some amazing stories to tell about her Grandad's time in a band, but they can still get down and funky. With the help of her new friends, Belle harnesses the power of music and memories to celebrate her Grandad's life.

It's a brilliant premise that has been beautifully written and directed by Mia Jerome. The difficult subject matter is handled in a sensitive and age-appropriate manner, without shying away from the truth. It explores how grief can be confusing and manifests differently for different people, making the important point that it's still ok to laugh and find joy even in times of sadness. There is also a valuable recognition that the language that we use around death can be ambiguous, with terms like "passed away" making it difficult for children to comprehend the finality of what has happened.

There is also plenty of light relief, with the musical instruments providing comedy as well as some groovy tunes (composed by Cal-L Jonel, with sound design and music production by Féz ). Oliver Hymans' puppet design is fantastic, bringing real musical instruments to life in an innovative and engaging way. The drum kit is a particular highlight, utilising a snare drum and high hat to create a squabbling duo who both want their fair share of the limelight but ultimately sound best when they work in harmony.

Elliot Liburd impressively voices all the puppets, also stepping into the role of Belle's Grandad as we go back in time to see how he overcame his fears to become a member of The Instrumentals. Maya Manuel also convinces as Belle, conveying the vulnerabilities of a child who is overwhelmed by the occasion and not quite sure how she's supposed to feel or behave.

The set design really is very evocative of the seventies, while Joshie Harriette's groovy lighting design helps to transport the audience to the dance floor. There is some fun audience participation, with a beat-boxing lesson and a chance to show off some disco moves. The use of record sleeves to tell Grandad's life story in a visual way is extremely effective, starting off like cheesy pop and moving into blues territory as we reach the end of his life.

Running at around 50 minutes, the production is nicely paced and a good length for the target audience. The theatre was packed with attentive young faces for the opening performance.

Overall, The Instrumentals is an entertaining and uplifting show that beautifully combines puppetry and music to create a powerful piece of children's theatre that is moving in every sense of the word.

The Instrumentals at Little Angel Theatre until 16 April 2023

Photo credit: Alex Harvey-Brown




Photos: The West Ends Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre Week Photo
Photos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre Week
London Theatre Week is back! To kick it off, stars of some of the West End’s biggest shows made a rare appearance together at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to celebrate the return of the highly anticipated campaign. Check out the photos here!
Finborough Theatre Presents FOUR POEMS FROM UKRAINE Photo
Finborough Theatre Presents FOUR POEMS FROM UKRAINE
The ProEnglish Theatre of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Finborough Theatre, London, UK, continue their ongoing partnership with a unique poetry collaboration, premiering online this week.
London Theatre Week Starts Today! Photo
London Theatre Week Starts Today!
London Theatre Week is back and bigger than ever with over 70 incredible shows with tickets from £15, £25, £35 or £45!
Review: JACK V GIANT, Polka Theatre Photo
Review: JACK V GIANT, Polka Theatre
Opening the Spring season at Polka Theatre is a new musical adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk from the team behind We're Going on a Bear Hunt. Co-written by Polka's outgoing Artistic Director, Peter Glanville with music by Barb Jungr, and directed by Roman Stefanski, Jack v Giant offers a gender-swapped take on the fairy tale for ages 4 to 8.

From This Author - Charlotte Bois-Pursey


Review: GRANDAD, ME...AND TEDDY TOO, Polka TheatreReview: GRANDAD, ME...AND TEDDY TOO, Polka Theatre
December 12, 2022

A lovely little show for ages 2-5 which explores the special relationship between children and their grandparents.
Review: WE'RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT, Little Angel TheatreReview: WE'RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT, Little Angel Theatre
December 5, 2022

A beautifully constructed piece of children's theatre, filled with puppetry and song.
Review: THE PIXIE AND THE PUDDING, Little Angel StudiosReview: THE PIXIE AND THE PUDDING, Little Angel Studios
December 5, 2022

A gentle and wholesome festive show which offers a nice alternative to the chaos of panto.
Review: PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER, Theatre Royal HaymarketReview: PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER, Theatre Royal Haymarket
December 5, 2022

Peppa Pig and friends come to London's West End, offering toddlers the chance to experience live theatre in a fun and friendly environment. Not much in it for the adults but a hit with Peppa's young devotees.
Review: CRACKERS, Polka TheatreReview: CRACKERS, Polka Theatre
November 28, 2022

A festive family farce has children squealing with laughter at Polka Theatre.
share