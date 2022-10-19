Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: SOMETHING IN THE AIR, Jermyn Street Theatre

The world premiere of Peter Gill's quiet and melancholy memory play

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
Review: SOMETHING IN THE AIR, Jermyn Street Theatre

Review: SOMETHING IN THE AIR, Jermyn Street Theatre It is a refreshing change to see a romantic story being told from the perspective of two elderly gay men. The world premiere of Peter Gill's new play Something In The Air is a quiet and gently touching play about remembering people and places as life draws to a close.

We meet Alex and Colin, sitting in a care home, holding hands and taking it in turns to reminisce about past loves and losses. As time ticks by, the pair reveal their stories to us, but not to each other, as two young men who played pivotal roles float in and out of their conversations.

Christopher Godwin and Ian Gelder are very convincing as Alex and Colin; a comforting and reassuring presence to each other. Godwin snaps deftly between present day infirmity and confusion, to sharp and witty observations as he presents his life. He honestly reveals a cruel side; serially unfaithful and breaking hearts by succumbing to social pressures to marry.

Gelder is gentle and kindly as Colin, reassuring Alex when he gets agitated. He seems both wistful and resigned to having been one boyfriend of many, even though his own dedication to the relationship is clear.

James Schofield and Sam Thorne-Spinks are underused, but both brimming with youthful exuberance as younger figures, Nicholas and Gareth.

As credible as Claire Price and Andrew Woodall are as the kindly niece Clare and impatient son Andrew, their characters do not add much to the play; they mostly ignore the men they have come to visit and give no real insight into their characters. There is also a disconnect; one moment Andrew is visibly angry at the sight of the men holding hands, so much so that he forcibly tries to prise them apart, yet a short time later, he easily agrees to their reported request to share a room.

At its heart, Something In the Air is a love story, but the structure of the play evolves. At first, it appears that Alex and Colin have always been a couple; that the younger actors are playing Alex and Colin in their youth. The older men converse with them in recreations of past conversations and it only becomes clear much later that the men are talking with and about separate past lovers; I'm not sure you would know what their names were unless you had a copy of the playtext.

The play is billed as a love letter to London and so much detail is given about street names, restaurants and flyovers: some of it is evocative and atmospheric, but sometimes it distracts from the story.

Anett Black's set is simple; two high-backed, plastic-covered chairs sit before a plain painted wall, exactly what you would expect to see in any care home. The pace is suitably sedentary, feeling almost dream-like at points. This is not a play that uses fireworks, but it is not meant to.

Writer Peter Gill, who also co-directs, is now in his eighties and a veteran of writing and directing gay love stories for the stage. The York Realist contains, perhaps, his best writing about gay love, but Something In The Air is a touching and quietly performed production, giving a real insight into the historical queer experience.

Something In The Air is at Jermyn Street Theatre until 12 November

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


First Look at Owen Teale as Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROLFirst Look at Owen Teale as Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 18, 2022

The Old Vic theatre has released a first look at Owen Teale as Ebenezer Scrooge in their production of A Christmas Carol.
Exclusive: Presale Tickets to THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICALExclusive: Presale Tickets to THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

On 25 February 2023, a remarkable event will begin in London’s West End. The nation's favourite TV show will become a brand-new Great British Musical.
Ricardo P Lloyd to Star in Docudrama FLYING FOR BRITAINRicardo P Lloyd to Star in Docudrama FLYING FOR BRITAIN
October 18, 2022

Ricardo P. Lloyd – the British actor and presenter increasingly being recognised for his striking theatre and film performances – is proud to be starring in a leading role as World War II Royal Air Force navigator and seminal Windrush Generation figure Johnny Smythe in the upcoming historical docudrama Flying For Britain.
Full Cast and Creatives Revealed for DON'T SHOOT THE MEISTERSINGER at New Wimbledon Theatre StudioFull Cast and Creatives Revealed for DON'T SHOOT THE MEISTERSINGER at New Wimbledon Theatre Studio
October 17, 2022

Profugo Arts and ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group)’s New Wimbledon Theatre are today, (17 October) delighted to unveil the Cast and Creative team, bringing the world premiere production of Graham Warrener’s brand-new play Don’t Shoot The Meistersinger, billed as a “WWI Comedy Cracker”, to the stage for the first time at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre this November!
Mark Rylance to Appear in One-Off Performance at The Old VicMark Rylance to Appear in One-Off Performance at The Old Vic
October 17, 2022

Mark Rylance and Sean Foley are to appear in special one-off performance at Old Vic of I Am Shakespeare as part of the 100th anniversary of the Shakespearean Authorship Trust. 