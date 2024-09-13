Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's new musical, Why Am I So Single? has now opened at the Garrick Theatre.

From the writers of SIX, comes a brand-new British musical where the lonely little lives of two BFFs are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about dates, mates, and celebrating love in all its forms.

What did the critics think?

Why Am I So Single? is currently booking at the Garrick Theatre until 13 February 2025

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Aliya Al-Hassan, BroadwayWorld: Comparison to SIX is inevitable, even though what the two shows are trying to do is completely different. While SIX is laser-sharp with not a wasted moment, by contrast, Why Am I So Single? feels somewhat flabby. It's hard to think of anyone who would not enjoy SIX, while this show is so deliberately focused on Gen-Z, it risks excluding other generations who will simply miss its very specific jokes and references. Perhaps that is the point.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: Moss and Marlow are without doubt the most talented musical songwriters out there. I look forward to a long and illustrious partnership now that this difficult second album is out of the way and they are released from the burden of having to write what they know. Long live their friendship.

Nick Curtis, The Standard: Tulley and Foster’s voices initially lack body but mature and grow movingly throughout the evening. Noah Thomas exhibits easy charm and loose-limbed grace as their friend Art Fulldodger (groan). It’d be impossible to replicate the alchemy of Six and it’s wise of Marlow and Moss not to try. This zesty, in-jokey, crackerjack entertainment proves they’re certainly not one-hit wonders.

Holly O'Mahony , The Stage: The show’s deft brilliance is in the lyrics of its songs. Eight Dates, about the brutal ghostings and last-minute cancellations rife in online dating, bottles the phenomenon superbly, while Meet Market, with its takedown of dating profile clichés (likely to be lost on anyone who’s never swiped to find romantic connection), and C U Never, with its tap-dancing chorus and clever incorporation of texting sound effects into the score, are further highlights.

Alice, The Independent: Marlow and Moss make no attempt to hide the fact that this theatrical pity party is semi-autobiographical (hilariously, all the show’s pseudonyms are pickpocketed from their favourite musical Oliver!). So amongst the tirades against Tinder, there’s a lot of chat about the pressures of writing a “Big Fancy Musical”. But although the show does indeed advertise itself as big and fancy, it feels more like an intimate queer cabaret night with panto production values.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: Such a meta-theatrical conceit could have backfired. Yet Why Am I So Single? is warm, bold and overflowing with ideas. Not all of them land, but its fizzing generosity makes it one of the most enticing new musicals since, well, Six. It may not have the same broad appeal as that show, but it boasts sensational performances from Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley. It feels like a hit.