Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE EFFECT, Starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell?

Lucy Prebble's 2012 play returns to the stage

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE EFFECT, Starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell?

Lucy Prebble’s critically acclaimed play has returned to the National Theatre in a bold new production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Paapa Essiedu is joined by Taylor Russell in this funny and intimate examination of love and ethics. As two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial, their illicit romance poses startling dilemmas for the supervising doctors.

What did the critics think of the revival?

Alexander Cohen, BroadwayWorldDirectorial sharpness strikes hard and fast, announcing itself like a syringe jabbed into your veins. A metallic soundtrack accentuates the drama’s rhythmic punchiness. The conceptually meaty questions, that have kept philosophers awake at night since Plato, are kept easily digestible across the near two hour run time.

Sarah Crompton: WhatsOnStagePrebble has subtly updated the play to address issues of race and the power of Big Pharma to condition the conversations around depression. In one devastating exchange between the two supervising doctors, who have a tangled history to resolve, Toby asks whether Lorna’s objection to antidepressants is a political act. “I’m a working-class Black woman,” she shoots back. “Getting out of bed is a political act.”

Sam Marlowe: The Stage: The preoccupation here is nothing less existentially weighty than free will and the human condition, yet both play and production are as effortlessly deft as they are astute. It’s the kind of theatre that lives with you, turning over in the mind long after the experiment ends.

Claire Alfree: The TelegraphThe Effect’s themes are the same as those that obsessed the ancient Greeks: the nature of free will and reality; the impact of chemicals on the brain as explored by Plato in his Symposium. Prebble – whose ear for whip smart dialogue easily predates Succession - dramatises these questions within the intimate form of a diagrammatic chamber piece that in Lloyd’s production is both dystopian horror story and lucid ethical debate. 

Clive Davis: The TimesRussell, making her professional stage debut, grows in stature as the 100-minute piece unfolds. Essiedu’s wide-boy is a trickier proposition. Frankly, his chat-up lines are so cheesy and his charms so limited that it’s hard to believe that Connie would take an interest in him, even if she were drugged to the eyeballs.

The Effect is at the National Theatre until 7 October

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Find out who is starring in the tour here!

2
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

Dan Looney has been dismissed from DLAP Group – the production company he co-founded with immediate effect, according to The Stage.

3
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates Photo
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates

The producers of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced casting and an extended 12-months of the UK and Ireland tour, returning this Autumn from Friday 8 September at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Full tour schedule listed here.

4
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Globally renowned playwright Alan Ayckbourn will make a rare outing as an actor at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in September.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket PricesDavid Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
Full Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLERFull Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER
Full Company Announced for THE INQUIRY at Chichester Festival TheatreFull Company Announced for THE INQUIRY at Chichester Festival Theatre
Opera Holland Park Announces 2024 SeasonOpera Holland Park Announces 2024 Season

Videos

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You