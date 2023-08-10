Review: THE EFFECT, National Theatre

A star-filled creative team revive Lucy Prebble's 2012 play

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Review: THE EFFECT, National Theatre

Review: THE EFFECT, National Theatre The central hypothesis put to the test in The Effect is that emotional states are matters of brain chemistry. Dopamine imbalance in one direction results in depression. Too much the other way and you’ll be susceptible to falling in love. Romance is therefore illusory. Perhaps this isn’t the one for date night.

Wunderkind director Jamie Lloyd’s new production surgically renders out the heavy contrasts in Lucy Prebble’s award-winning 2012 play. On the aesthetic level it is ruthlessly monochrome. Tristan and Connie, Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell, are test subjects who meet whilst on a clinical drug trial. They are clad in white whilst the constantly onlooking psychiatrists pulling the strings are in black. Slick but stark lighting freezes them in medical iciness. Yes or no. Zero or one. Subject or object.

Lloyd, who has a comfortable career helming awards-friendly shows between the West End and Broadway, again employs his now trademark stripped back visuals. Somehow simultaneously austere and flashy, the aesthetic can be divisive. Here it thrillingly clears the way for immense warmth to bleed through the gap between what we see and what we are told.

The two fall gorgeously in love; the administrators wonder if it is a side effect. Their seemingly organic infatuation says otherwise and palpably melts the icy clinical air. Talk about having good chemistry.

Directorial sharpness strikes hard and fast, announcing itself like a syringe jabbed into your veins. A metallic soundtrack accentuates the drama’s rhythmic punchiness. The conceptually meaty questions, that have kept philosophers awake at night since Plato, are kept easily digestible across the near two hour run time.

It is the performances that really inject it with pulsating velocity. Essiedu exudes juvenile charm, his body ebbs and flows with each giddy emotion. Russell, critically lauded in Bones and All, is in her stage debut. She more controlled with a nebbish shyness, but her emotional defences soon crumble when he catches her eyes with his boyish grin. Both are endlessly watchable: as the dosages increase their emotions liquify into jittery violence. The eroticism bubbling beneath the frosty surfaces comes to suffocate them.

It's a shame that the script trips up towards the end. The major questions coiled at the play’s heart gradually detach from the narrative. A resulting theatrical dissonance renders the ending underwhelming and the production more interesting than entertaining. But despite its imperfections the decision to revive The Effect is a laudable one.

I suspect when the play premiered audiences thought they were looking into a crystal ball at a dystopian vision of a Huxleyan future. Now we look into a mirror, but the image remains the same. Our indescribably complex emotional lives are categorised and quantified by omnipresent and omniscient algorithms. Apps know us better than we know ourselves and the mental health epidemic is worse than ever. Eleven years ago The Effect was once prophetic. Now it is just life.  

The Effect runs at The National Theatre until 7 October

Photo credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
David Tennant Criticises Ludicrous West End Ticket Prices Photo
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

David Tennant has said that 'ludicrous' theatre prices threaten future of British TV and film.

2
Comedian Ed Gamble Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events at Stratford East This Autumn Photo
Comedian Ed Gamble Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events at Stratford East This Autumn

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced a series of one night only events coming to East London this autumn. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
Kumiko Mendl Steps Down as Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre Photo
Kumiko Mendl Steps Down as Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre

Kumiko Mendl, founding member of leading British East and South East Asian (BESEA) theatre company New Earth Theatre, has announced her decision to step down from her role as Artistic Director after 11 years, leaving the company in 2024. 

4
Full Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER Photo
Full Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER

Rose Theatre has announced full casting for the premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler, a Rose Original Production in association with The Norwegian Ibsen Company, a new play by Nina Segal after Henrik Ibsen, directed by Jeff James.  Antonia Thomas plays the role of Hedda, with Christian Rubeck as Henrik, Avi Nash as Ejlert, joined by Anna Andresenas Berta, Matilda Bailes as Thea, and Joshua James as Jørgen. The Casting Director is Sam Jones CDG.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Interview: 'It's In Our Bones': Amy Rosenthal, Ryan Craig and Alexis Zegerman on Jewishness, Humanity and Chekhov in THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYSInterview: 'It's In Our Bones': Amy Rosenthal, Ryan Craig and Alexis Zegerman on Jewishness, Humanity and Chekhov in THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, The Southbank CentreReview: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, The Southbank Centre
Interview: 'This Play Is Not What You Think It Is': The Cast of CUCKOO at the Royal Court Chat Penguin Bars, iPads and PinterInterview: 'This Play Is Not What You Think It Is': The Cast of CUCKOO at the Royal Court Chat Penguin Bars, iPads and Pinter
Interview: 'We've Discovered This Multi-Layered Man' Scarlett Stitt and Dylan Aiello on Reevaluating George Michael, Drag and Cabaret in Their Show KISSING A FOOLInterview: 'We've Discovered This Multi-Layered Man' Scarlett Stitt and Dylan Aiello on Reevaluating George Michael, Drag and Cabaret in Their Show KISSING A FOOL

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
WICKED

Recommended For You