Review Roundup: THE LITTLE FOXES at the Young Vic

A story of greed, ambition and a family on the edge, Lillian Hellmanâ€™s The Little Foxes receives a savage new staging at The Young Vic by Olivier Award-winning director Lyndsey Turner through 8 February.Â

There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it. Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it. After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them. See what the critics are saying...

Alexander Cohen, BroadwayWorld: The cast is excellent, helmed by an ice-cold Anne Marie Duff, swaying like a prowling boxer ready for another round. Mark Bonnar's Ben is as graceful as he is evasive, almost balletic despite his razor-toothed cruelty. Steffan Rhodri's Oscar is perfectly tuned as the nebbish middle child Oscar trampled on by his pugnacious siblings. But there isnâ€™t much theatrical glue to hold the ensemble and the wider ideas together. It's a case of not being more than the sum of its parts, even if those parts are well constructed and polished.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: But it is too slow and static, turning Hellmanâ€™s masterpiece into a workman-like production. You do not feel a change of emotional temperature, only the turning cogs of the plot. The scheming around financial percentages and investments is like a business meeting that goes on for too long, and the human drama beneath â€“ the jostling for power and advantage-seeking between siblings â€“ does not quite find its footing.

Helen Hawkins, The Arts Desk: The one theme that does still resonate is the one Alexandra adopts as she plots her escape to a future with music and European culture in it: not to be the kind of person who stands around and watches as injustices are inflicted. But Turnerâ€™s production doesnâ€™t really present us with a play focusing on American racism or the iniquities of the South. These issues are in the text but not at this stagingâ€™s core. Ditto feminism. What we are left with is a patchwork: a plot about family finances and double-crosses yoked to a melodrama â€“ emphasised by the ominous rumbling sounds that accompany the climax. As a tragedy of failed dreams, though, it doesn't engage.

Alice Saville, The Independent: And Regina is such a monster in this production that itâ€™s hard to feel any kind of surprise or sympathy as she manipulates and is manipulated in turn. Like Hellmanâ€™s best-known play The Childrenâ€™s Hour, Little Foxes is a compelling study of female nastiness, and the way that women become hard as polished fingernails under the brutal pressures of the patriarchy and capitalism. Itâ€™s undeniably powerful. Still, this productionâ€™s uneven performances and dour staging donâ€™t make a particularly seductive case for revisiting it.

Holly O'Mahony , London Theatre: Everyone is miserable in this house, where children become pawns in their parentsâ€™ gross games to keep wealth in the family, and women are told a frown never got them anywhere. Duffâ€™s Regina and Worthington-Coxâ€™s Alexandra share a painful final scene, yet thereâ€™s no real sense of redemption, which makes this a hard watch. Their performances, though, are tip-top.

Daz Gale , All That Dazzles : Though it was a suitably dramatic press night for unexpected reasons, the expected drama of The Little Foxes was played out in fantastic fashion. Though the production isnâ€™t quite perfect, there is more than enough on offer here to ensure a watch that will captivate you until the very end. Lyndsey Turnerâ€™s use of tension and suspense creates an urgent atmosphere that amplifies the savagery of the story. Bolstered by a sensational cast, The Little Foxes may be an ambitious production, but this ambition is more than met with a show that had no issue coming out on top.

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: Thereâ€™s a reason Hellman is rarely done. Her plays can look overwrought and dated. The extended Alabama clan featured here make Tennessee Williamsâ€™s unhappy families look like the Waltons. But thereâ€™s a brutal internal logic to this 1939 work and a timeliness to Turnerâ€™s revival. A fine ensemble is anchored by a standout performance from Duff. She mines pathos and empathy from the character of Regina Giddens (nee Hubbard), who could be a monster.

Clive Davis, The Times: A steely-eyed Anne-Marie Duff drips venom as Regina. Steffan Rhodri is persuasive as the charmless Oscar, whose main pastime, apart from dreaming of riches, is bullying his highly strung wife, Birdie, a member of a grand plantation family. Anna Madeleyâ€™s character, a sort of proto-Blanche DuBois is, in fact, the most interesting of all of them; itâ€™s just a pity we donâ€™t see more of her. In the end, however, she, like the rest of the cast, is ground down by the gears of the clockwork plot.