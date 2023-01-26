Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court Theatre

Review Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court Theatre

Sound of the Underground brings together legends of the London Queer club scene until Saturday 25 February 2023 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Travis Alabanza's Sound of the Underground is now playing at The Royal Court Theatre. Spotlighting London's iconic underground club culture and questioning what it means to get your money's worth when it comes to art, Sound of the Underground brings together legends of the London Queer club scene through Saturday 25 February 2023 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

The cast includes: CHIYO (he/they), Lilly SnatchDragon (she/her), Ms Sharon Le Grand (she/they), Mwice Kavindele as Sadie Sinner The Songbird (she/her), Rhys Hollis as Rhys's Pieces (he/they), Sue Gives A F*ck (she/they), Tammy Reynolds as Midgitte Bardot (they/them - as Midgitte Bardot she/her) and Wet Mess (they/them).

See what the critics are saying...

Matt Wolf, London Theatre: And so we have Travis Alabanza's play, co-created with its director, Debbie Hannan. Equal measures celebratory yet also cautionary, a full-on knees-up rooted in both the pleasure principle and identity politics, Sound of the Underground thrums with deliberate, delicious impertinence.

Anya Ryan, The Stage UK: This is not theatre as we know it; this is an evening of party, celebration and confession. "Here it is, our play," they roar. Alabanza warps the theatre space into something refreshingly expressive. To make the play, the cast discussed with Alabanza and director and co-creator Debbie Hannan their thoughts on their jobs and what broadly mattered to them. The result is a piece with some big messages. At first, it is a show-and-tell exercise about the realities of working in the club scene; then, a beautifully outrageous performance that proves the power of their art. But there is real pain and trauma here, too.

Claire Allfree, The Telegraph: Each cast member is superb at what they do, although most discomforting is Chiyo, a trans man whose routine embodies the complexity of his post-op body as an object of personal liberation, voyeuristic fascination and means of employment. I loved Midgett Bardot, and Ms Sharon le Grande too. A mess, then, but not necessarily a drag.

To read more reviews, click here!



Cast Announced for Workshop of New Musical PAINTING THE TOWN Photo
Cast Announced for Workshop of New Musical PAINTING THE TOWN
A new musical, Painting The Town, is coming to New Wimbledon Theatre for a workshop and sharing this January – February, and the cast and creatives have been announced. See who is starring, and more!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls starring Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis!
KWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY Photo
KWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil. 
Guest Blog: Playwright Tim Whitnall on the Challenges and Pleasure of Bringing NOTES FROM Photo
Guest Blog: Playwright Tim Whitnall on the Challenges and Pleasure of Bringing NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND to the Stage
In 2018, the producer Simon Friend asked me if I fancied adapting Bill Bryson’s best-selling travelogue “Notes From A Small Island” for the stage. Having jumped at the opportunity, I then remembered how the book recounts a road-trip stretching some eight hundred miles, encompassing almost fifty separate locations, flinging its narrator into the orbit of a myriad diverse characters.

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court TheatreReview Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court Theatre
January 26, 2023

Read the reviews for Travis Alabanza’s Sound of the Underground, now playing at the Royal Court Theatre.
Review Roundup: THE UNFRIEND at the Criterion TheatreReview Roundup: THE UNFRIEND at the Criterion Theatre
January 20, 2023

Following its acclaimed sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unfriend has now opened in the West End for a strictly limited run from 15 January. This riotous dark comedy from writer Steven Moffat and director Mark Gatiss, the award- winning team behind BBC's Sherlock, stars an uproarious cast including Reece Shearsmith, Amanda Abington and Frances Barber. What did the critics think of Steven Moffat's dark comedy?
Review Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal BathReview Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath
January 19, 2023

Read the reviews for Theatre Royal Bath Productions' of Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Ustinov Studio in Bath.
Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens at Menier Chocolate FactoryReview Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens at Menier Chocolate Factory
January 19, 2023

Read the reviews for Alex Edelman: Just For Us is at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at The Donmar WarehouseReview Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at The Donmar Warehouse
January 11, 2023

Read the reviews for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine at Donmar Warehouse.
share