Review Roundup: PRINCESS ESSEX at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe is presenting Princess Essex, directed by Robin Belfield, written by and starring Anne Odeke. The cast comprises of Matthew Ashforde as Mr Bacon / Ensemble, Nigel Barrett as Colonel Harris / Ensemble / Cover, Janai Bartlett as Eve, John Cummins as King Edward / Ensemble, Alison Halstead as Batwa / Ensemble, Lizzie Hopley as Mrs Bugle / Ensemble, Tyreke Leslie as Mayor Pepper / Counsellor Bernard / Ensemble, Sophie Mercell as Mr Southend Standard / Ensemble / Cover, Syakira Moeladi as Counsellor Geoffrey / Elise / Ensemble, Jamie-Rose Monk as Mrs Bacon / Ensemble, Anne Odeke as Princess Dinubolu, Eloise Secker as Violet / Ensemble, Kyla Semper as Eve, Simon Startin as Mayor Ingram / Ensemble, and Yasmin Taheri as Harriet / Ensemble.

Princess Essex is designed by Hayley Grindle, with music composed by Simon Slater, with Bethan Clark as Fight Director, and Priya Patel Appleby as Resident Assistant Director. Ingrid Mackinnon is Movement & Intimacy Director, Ellen Hartley is Voice Coach, Tess Dignan is Head of Voice, and Sarah Dickenson is Dramaturg.

Discover the world of Edwardian seaside beauty pageants at the Globe this summer, as Princess Essex, a new play by Anne Odeke, bursts into our iconic open-air theatre. It’s Southend-on-Sea, Essex, in 1908. Princess Dinubolu of Senegal enters a beauty contest at the iconic Kursaal, Europe’s biggest entertainment complex. Meet: Princess Essex. A fast-paced, music-filled comedy based on the incredible true story of the first woman of colour to enter a beauty pageant in the UK.



Debbie Gilpin, BroadwayWorld: Although in need of a bit of polishing, this is another fine example of why Shakespeare’s Globe needs to continue to pursue new writing projects; amidst another largely uninspiring summer programme, this title stood out from the get-go, and has proven itself to be another fresh hit. A delightful and educational piece of theatre that deserves to be seen by audiences everywhere.

Rachael Healy, The Guardian: There’s a vaudevillian vibe to the show, beautiful Edwardian-meets-burlesque costumes, and ensemble musical numbers lightening the serious subject matter. There are moments of sparkling comic acting: from Odeke, Eloise Secker daintily scuttling about as beauty queen Violet, John Cummins as a bratty Edward VII. Alison Halstead is captivating not only as Batwa, but even in minor ensemble roles.

Cathie, Theatre & Tonic: Odeke’s play text masterfully blends the cheeky, traditional humour of British seaside towns with a scathing critique of the deeply racist and misogynistic society that Joanna faces. The witty dialogue and comic scenes are peppered with nods and caricatures of classic music hall traditions, yet also contains the charm of the vintage Carry-On movies, resulting in a playful spirited, energy that keeps the audience highly engaged. Yet while the humour and light-hearted moments shine, Princess Essex also delves into more serious territory, addressing the systemic racism and inequality that Joanna must navigate. Despite the fun, there are sensitive themes around derogatory language and sexism, handled with utmost care and woven into the fabric of the story without overshadowing its joyful spirit.