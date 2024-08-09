Review Roundup: PERICLES Opens at Swan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal Shakespeare Company is presenting Pericles through September 21.

When Prince Pericles solves a riddle set by the King, he knows the answer could get him killed. Fleeing for safety, he finds himself swept away on an epic voyage.

Pericles marks the RSC debut of RSC's Co-Artistic Director, Tamara Harvey.

Award-winning actor Alfred Enoch plays the title role.

See what the critics are saying...

Debbie Gilpin, BroadwayWorld: This play may not be at the top of everyone’s Shakespeare bucket list, but with a production of this calibre on offer, now is the time to take a chance on it. Tamara Harvey’s vision for this play is nothing short of astounding - prepare yourself for a voyage of the mind and soul.

Mark Lawson, The Guardian: Tamara Harvey, in her first production as RSC co-artistic director, cannot disguise the play’s peculiarities but proves its beauties to be equally deep and its political intelligence acute. In the context of the leadership contest, Alfred Enoch’s title performance tantalisingly shows a candidate rare in today’s nations – youthful, humorous, smart, commanding, supremely eloquent. He should have his pick of Shakespearean kings and princes. Christian Patterson’s Simonides of Pentapolis, a corrupt buffoon, finding a laugh even in a line as simple as “Unclasp! Unclasp!”, invokes one or two current figures without exciting the lawyers.

Roni, Theatre & Tonic: In short, this production is full of incredible performances and moving messages, with a joyful conclusion to send you on your way. It is genuinely touching and gives a masterclass in striking a chord. It would lend itself well to a bigger stage as more of a headliner for a programme in future, but for now should simply be enjoyed by as many as possible.





