Review Roundup: ALADDIN at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre is presenting Aladdin as its pantomime for 2024, written by Sonia Jalaly, directed by Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie, and playing in the Main House through Sunday 05 January 2025.

Sonia Jalaly and director Nicholai La Barrie join forces once again and bring a brand new take on the magical fairy tale of Aladdin, continuing the Lyric's long history of bringing pantomimes to London. See what the critics are saying...

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: There is a self-conscious effort to subvert the classic motifs of panto, such as the traditional wedding bells at the end, but it is more lip service than a radical reimagining. The conventional elements of the genre are inserted into the book, one after the other, a little schematically. But even so, there is an abounding warmth and entertainment value to this show that makes it winning in its charms

Andrzej Lukowski, Time Out: There are some good jokes, varying from an extended bit about the magical lamp being trapped in a mystical dimension in the middle aisle of Lidl, to a light-but-pointed dose of republicanism. To a large extent it’s just high energy, goofy fun, that zooms by in a brisk two hours, mostly made pleasurable by whatever combination of Akwafo and Pepper happens to be on stage at the time.

Sam Waite, All That Dazzles: If you like singing, dancing, festive fun, and laughing out loud at even the most cringe-inducing jokes, then the Lyric Hammersmith’s Aladdin should be right up your street! With enough jokes for adults to keep parents happy, and plenty of silliness for kids of all ages to enjoy, the appearance of actual Cardi B (okay, an ensemble member, but imagination is key here!) and a few nods to a certain African Gray really help cement this as a perfect panto for the TikTok generation.

Jenny Skuse, Lost in Theatreland: Along with a fun and silly script this production is absolutely packed with music. A mix of contemporary pop songs, West End musicals and 90s/00s goodness. Common People was a particular joy, as well as Mohanraj’s rendition of Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo. Overall, a wonderful panto experience. I enjoyed all of the modern updates, including the non-traditional ending. With family tickets at £80 for 2 adults and 2 children, it is also one of the more affordable options for families.

