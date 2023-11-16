Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre

The Ultimate Celebration of Queen

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre The West End premiere of RADIO GAGA, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen, took place at the wondrous Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 14 November 2023 for one night only. This show is the start of a tour that runs across the United Kingdom, over the next year from London to Edinburgh.

The show features Mark Sanders as icon Freddie Mercury, with Richard Ashford as the epic Brian May in a classic black curly wig, Michael Richards as sensational drummer Roger Taylor, Jon Caulton as cool bassist John Deacon and Ben Parkinson supporting expertly on keys.

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre

We entered to an excitable atmosphere, as superfans of Queen anticipated the drama and iconic repertoire. Band equipment filled the stage and the show began with the song ‘Flash’ with a costume colour theme of red, white and yellow.

Sanders sauntered on in his first outfit of the night, stark white in all his glory, emulating mic stand hand play, including movement and mannerisms of Mercury, which we hotly anticipated. “Hello Adelphi!” he called. It was rather a thrill to have a heaving audience and the joy from the crowd was palpable. Sanders had fun with the act in a somewhat understated way, but there was still assured confident in his abilities- alongside the bottom-slapping! The band performed "Tie Your Mother Down" and classics "Under Pressure" and "Don’t Stop Me Now" to the audience’s glee. The tribute band explained a particular favour for the Queen songs from the 1970’s, but got all the big hits in.

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre

Sanders enjoyed riffing with the audience over the course of the evening, getting them to sing back his ‘yeahs’ and ‘alrights’ in a way reminiscent of Freddie at Live Aid, and told us “you can join the band” when we pleased him with our high-volume replies. He encouraged the audience to wave and sway to the collectively loved music. A high point came when Sanders appeared in a Marilyn Monroe t-shirt, building atmosphere in "Somebody to Love" and creating a beat in "Another One Bites the Dust".

Alternating fuschia and blue lights bathed the stage at points, with notably strong Lighting Designer Tye Connolly deserving credit, for providing concert style atmosphere, in amongst the enveloping smoke machine.

Sanders lovingly dedicated "Bicycle" to Freddie and gave opportunities to band members Richards and Caulton for solos. The band had a particularly joyful moment with "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" revelling in the beauty of the lyrics.

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre

As someone who counts seeing Queen with Adam Lambert at the o2 as one of their most wondrous moments, and who is proudly into their double figures of watching Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You musical, it is a tough gig emulating the energy, purity of voice and stage presence of Mercury, but the band did brilliantly well to bring their love of the theatre of Queen and the music together via their very own tribute band.

Look out for the final costume change, RadioGaga is a joyful night out, if you love a big sing-a-long.

Catch Radio GaGa, The Ultimate Tribute to Queen perform across the UK until November 2024 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Watch HADESTOWN West End Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show Photo
Video: Watch HADESTOWN West End Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show

Watch cast members of Hadestown in the West End perform songs from the show at a press event!

2
Michael Ball and Lucy St. Louis Join Lineup For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Photo
Michael Ball and Lucy St. Louis Join Lineup For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced that two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball and West End sensation Lucy St. Louis will also headline the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Tickets are available now.

3
Photos: First Look at SUPERYOU the Musical in Concert Photo
Photos: First Look at SUPERYOU the Musical in Concert

All new production photos have been released for the concert of the new musical, SuperYou. Check out the photos here!

4
Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Interim CEO Photo
Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Interim CEO

Following Beth Byrne’s appointment as Creative Director of Warwick Arts Centre, Shoreditch Town Hall have announced Julie Flavell as her interim replacement as CEO.

From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right. Her work background is in performance event m... Christiana Rose">(read more about this author)

Review: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi TheatreReview: RADIO GAGA, Adelphi Theatre
Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera HouseReview: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House
EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret VoltaireEDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi BellyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You