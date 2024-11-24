Review: OR WHAT'S LEFT OF US, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s no shortage of shows about death in the London theatre scene. None, however, reach the same level of raw vulnerability, honesty, and heart as Sh!t Theatre, Or What’s Left Of Us. Laying themselves bare, amid a rousing repertoire of folk songs, duo Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole deliver a show that’s hard to forget.

At first glance, Or What’s Left Of Us is a well-crafted storytelling show, following the duo’s trip to a Yorkshire folk pub that was firebombed one week later. Biscuit and Mothersole strum guitars and harmonise sweetly, encouraging audiences to sing along as they take us through the pub’s regulars, who are now suspects. With light-up wreaths adorning the walls and cider in hand, the atmosphere is very much one of a cosy old pub.

Hanging over all the festivity, however, is a dark shadow of grief. Many of the songs take a dark, ominous turn, and there's an ever-present question of why and how terrible things can happen. Increasingly, as the show goes on, the masks drop and we catch a glimpse of the humanity behind it all. The pair’s dry, ironic humour builds up a sense of uneasiness, as though we’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Rebecca Biscuit & Louise Mothersole

Image Credit: Rebecca Need-Menear

And sure enough, it does – in the most heart-wrenching way possible. All the subtle nods and allusions fall away as it becomes clear that the show is not only a folk gig, but also an ode to loss, and more specifically, to Louise's late father, and Rebecca’s late partner, director Adam Brace.

Brace, who passed away only last year, was a huge part of making Soho Theatre the hub it has become. A writer, dramaturg, and director, he worked on recent hits for the venue such as One Woman Show and Age Is A Feeling, as well as being the long-time director for Sh!t Theatre.

Or What’s Left Of Us is a beautifully crafted ode to grief. The show’s excellent structuring works because its real heart is only revealed as it draws to a close. There are plenty of nods to periods of hiatus (badgers entering a torpor) and moving forward from tragedy (the pub burning down, Japanese kintsugi bowls), but the missing thread throughout is Adam.

At several points in the show, Biscuit and Mothersole pause and ask each other if they're okay. Each time, the answer is a sombre, firm "No." The room is filled with sniffles and stifled sobs, but the atmosphere remains warm and caring throughout. Whether recently affected by loss or not, Sh!t Theatre encourage audiences to reflect on the brevity of life and the overwhelming nostalgia we can feel for good things and good people after they are gone.

While it may be a show defined by loss and absence, Or What’s Left Of Us is a remarkably communal, life-affirming experience. In the wake of unimaginable pain, Sh!t Theatre offer an evening of togetherness.

Cover Image Credit: Rebecca Need-Menear

Or What's Left Of Us runs at Soho Theatre (Upstairs) until 30 November, and then returns 17 February - 1 March 2025

