Review: I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL, King's Head Theatre

“It’s more than making magic / More like magic’s making me”

Written by Alexander S. Bermange, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is a “comedic musical revue” that brings audiences into the world of musical theatre both onstage and off. Through song and dance audience members experience the life of a performer, from the first nerve-wracking audition to the moment in which they can finally declare themselves a “diva” of the stage.

The cast is made up of four talented musical theatre performers - Julie Yammanee, Jessi O’Donnell, Sev Keoshgerian and Luke Harley. Each one is given multiple opportunities to shine with solos, though they all do a fantastic job of blending together for some great harmonies. Directed and choreographed by Matthew Parker, the performers take on a range of roles, from a “super fan” obsessing over their favourite show to calling out the audience members themselves for their behaviour.

The set, designed by Sorcha Cororan, is simple yet effective. Three large gold stars take centre stage, with the smaller ones being used by the actors as props throughout the show. There is a grand piano lit with a spotlight where Bermange performs from, a few boxes that double as prop storage, a costume rack filled with a range of colourful costumes and a hat stand adorned with accessories. The set is only amplified by Chris McDonnell’s lighting design, which reflects the way musicals tend to be lit.

The highlight of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is its music. Bermange, the writer of the show, is also the Musical Director and accompanies all of the songs on the piano, though he does have some moments of acting throughout. There are a range of songs, including a self-aware opening number parodying musicals (with dozens of references shoved into a few minutes, quite a feat!), an accompaniment to a dance routine and even a dramatic diva song. Sound Designer Tom Lishman has done a strong job of making sure the performers never overpower one another and that the lyrics are clear over the piano. There’s also a fun microphone feedback joke that is done incredibly well!

I particularly loved Yammanee’s performance as a celebrity, in which she does an incredible job of purposefully doing a bad job singing and parodying many stunt casts that have taken place over the years. Another diva moment is given to O’Donnell, who belts her face off in a Glenn Close Norma Desmond look.

Keoshgerian also gives a sweet solo ballad about being the standby for a superstar lead, singing about how he is “simply standing by” and waiting for his chance to shine, even though he knows the audience will be unhappy with missing their favourite star. Another highlight was a number in which a range of unlikely characters including a football fan (Harley) and metalhead (Keoshgerian) reveal their secret love for musicals.

There is one questionable point where there is a song about a stage kiss - one actor is clearly into it while the other definitely does not want to kiss them, leading to an uncomfortable position. This is increased after the eager actor saying multiple times that they’re simply following the director’s orders, that they are actually the director. It’s a strange thing to add to a show that’s supposed to be silly and fun and did take away a little bit from my general enjoyment of the show.

In a surprising twist, the ending is absolutely beautiful, with Bermange asking the actors, “What’s it that keeps you motivated?” This leads to a gorgeous song about what it is that motivates musical theatre actors to keep going, even after all of the things that they have complained about through song for the past hour or so. It is heartfelt and has you leaving the theatre with a smile on your face.

Ultimately, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is a touching tribute to musical theatre and all those who love it. Whether you’re an actor on your 30th job this year or a fan who’s seen your favourite show over 100 times, you’re sure to have a great time at this show.

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical runs until 21 July at the King’s Head Theatre.

Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis

