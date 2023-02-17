Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: DUET FOR ONE, Orange Tree Theatre

Not always comfortable, but enthralling

Feb. 17, 2023  
Review: DUET FOR ONE, Orange Tree Theatre

Review: DUET FOR ONE, Orange Tree Theatre First seen in 1980, Tom Kempinski's powerful two-hander about a famous violinist stricken with multiple sclerosis and her therapist is a perfect choice for the intimacy of the Orange Tree Theatre.

Duet For One follows a series of therapy sessions as musician Stephanie moves from acerbic, self-deprecating wit to open hostility as she attempts to come to terms with her own demise. Her therapist Dr Feldmann patiently listens and gently provokes, pushing Stephanie to face life without her music, while subtly revealing vulnerabilities of their own.

As Stephanie, Tara FitzGerald begins the production deeply scornful, but gradually reveals self-hatred, childhood trauma and dark despair at losing her ability to play. Without her art, life loses its meaning for her. Fitzgerald is rude and often unlikable; veering from profound sadness to fiery rage and her performance feels like a genuine fight against the feelings of her character.

Maureen Beattie plays with silence as Dr Feldmann, listening to Stephanie with stoic detachment that suddenly evaporates in one shocking scene. Beattie rarely breaks eye contact with Fitzgerald, subtly nodding, with her hands softly clasped. Her vocal tone is calming, encouraging and carefully crafted in a very nuanced performance. Casting the character as a woman also shifts the power balance of the production.

Director Richard Beechan ensures the energy of the play ebbs and flows and brings out the dark humour of the writing, even though a couple of scenes outstay their welcome. The production is a stark exposition of acting abilities, with nowhere and nothing to hide. There are no set changes, no distracting costumes. It feels almost voyeuristic, as though watching a live mental dissection. Kempinski's writing deftly avoids slipping into sentimentality; there is no glib message of hope or a happy ending.

Simon Kenny's superb design takes full advantage of the unique space of the theatre; a deceptively simple, round platform with minimal props that rotates with almost imperceptible speed, allowing a constantly changing observation of the actors. It provides the necessary, yet subtle, movement in a relatively static play.

The inclusion of music played live is perceptive and feels entirely natural; Oliver Vibrans' incredibly beautiful composition feels like a vital addition and resonates deeply. It acts as punctuation to the production; reflecting, perhaps, the mental state of Stephanie and her connection to her playing. On press night, Gabriela Opacka-Boccadoro played with exquisite sensitivity and huge emotion.

It is not always comfortable, but it is enthralling.

Find more information and support on Multiple Sclerosis at MS UK

Duet For One is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 18 March

Photo Credit: Helen Murray




Mark Farrelly Plays Derek Jarman and Quentin Crisp in Double Bill at Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Mark Farrelly Plays Derek Jarman and Quentin Crisp in Double Bill at Wilton's Music Hall
Following his acclaimed residency at the King's Head Theatre in summer 2022, Mark Farrelly (Howerd’s End) returns with his double bill of solo masterpieces Jarman and Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope at Wilton’s Music Hall this March.
Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre
All new production photos have been released for No Limits – A Song Cycle. Written by Sam Thomas He/Him and directed by Dean Johnson, He/Him, (BKLYN, LIFT), this exciting new production is now open at London’s Turbine Theatre.    
Above The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarkets Wonderville Photo
Above The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's Wonderville
Above The Stag has found a new, temporary home at Wonderville and has announced three new shows.
Original Theatre Presents The Stage Tour Of Shomit Duttas STUMPED Photo
Original Theatre Presents The Stage Tour Of Shomit Dutta's STUMPED
With a game of cricket and two of the greatest playwrights at its heart, Original Theatre's stage premiere of Shomit Dutta's witty new play Stumped will tour in 2023 to Theatre Royal Bath (23 – 27 May), Cambridge Arts Theatre (5 – 10 June) and Hampstead Theatre (16 June – 22 July). 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Above The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's WondervilleAbove The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's Wonderville
February 16, 2023

Above The Stag has found a new, temporary home at Wonderville and has announced three new shows.
Finborough Theatre Announces New SeasonFinborough Theatre Announces New Season
February 16, 2023

Artistic Director Neil McPherson introduces the new season
Tickets from £18 for Akram Khan's CREATURETickets from £18 for Akram Khan's CREATURE
February 16, 2023

Inspired by Woyzeck with shadows of Frankenstein, English National Ballet’s production of Creature by Akram Khan is an unearthly tale of exploitation and human frontiers, set in a derelict former Arctic research station.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced as Part of the New Chichester Festival Theatre SeasonTHE SOUND OF MUSIC and Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced as Part of the New Chichester Festival Theatre Season
February 16, 2023

Chichester Festival Theatre’s Festival 2023 – the final season programmed by outgoing Artistic Director Daniel Evans – has been announced by Daniel and Executive Director Kathy Bourne.
Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERTNow on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT
February 15, 2023

It’s time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is nearly here!
share