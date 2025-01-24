Review: DEWEY DELL - THE RITE OF SPRING, Southbank Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The one thing we can always count on is a new reading of The Rite of Spring. Welcome to London the Dewey Dell, 2023 production at the Purcell Room on the Southbank.

The performance opens and closes with a caterpillar. At the beginning, being born from within a transparent egg, at the end, munching on its surroundings. Where are we? Somewhere dark and internal, a cave of sorts. What are we doing? Now that's a very good question.

Dewey Dell should be applauded for achieving what they have with so little. Their production has high levels of theatricality - the whole experience feels like the lovechild of David Attenborough and Loie Fuller, with a side helping of Luc Besson. Impactful lighting and the energy the performers bring undoubtedly create environment, however the actual content is quite difficult to take seriously.

Fist pumping to Stravinsky's incomparable score? It’s a free world, but personally I need a lot more than that choreographically-speaking.

There's a plethora of unidentifiable characters to try and work out, but if honest, none of them do anything of great interest. Neanderthal gimps on all fours and breakdancing. Scaley, leafy creatures spinning and panicking. A bizarre emu or flower with Fuller-esque silk wings furiously flapping and then a bird/spider hybrid on stilts brings Gareth Pugh style fashion to the equation. What on earth is going on?

The second half sees humans arrive in the form of scientists dressed as beekeepers, doing some form of research in the cave environment. They seem to get carried away and turn on each other: more fist pumping ensues.

The climax of the work sees the ‘Chosen’ scientist become consumed by a huge piece of gold material. More flapping, then a red piece emerges. Finally it's a black one that thrashes around until Stravinsky's score self-implodes.

I want to encourage dance that comes from Italy - Dewey Dell are based near Cesena - as the ecology there isn't as strong as elsewhere in Western Europe. And though theatricality was present, the movement content of their Rite needs some major rethinking if it wants to be taken seriously by discerning London audiences.

Dewey Dell: The Rite of Spring runs at the Purcell Room, Southbank Centre until 25 January

Photo credit: Andrea Macchia

