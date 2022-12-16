Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo Theatre

Derren Brown's latest act lands in the West End, testing people with show-stopping gaslighting in a production that's ultimately all about human connection.

Dec. 16, 2022  

At the request of the man himself, this review is spoiler-free.

Derren Brown is the undisputed king of illusion. With record-breaking stage shows, many complaint-generating television specials, and numerous debunkings of charlatans across the country, he is probably the most well-known mentalist in his profession. He's ready to take his public on another mind-bending journey now that his latest tour has finally landed in the West End after many pandemic-related delays.

It's not all card tricks and coin spins in the perfectly titled Showman. Brown tests people's naivety in two-hours-something of show-stopping gaslighting, tugging at the emotional strings of his crowd. His manipulations start even before he takes the stage in a high-stakes chase of curiosity and susceptibility that will have you dissect every moment of it in its aftermath.

The production is directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman and revolves around audience participation. It's a first-hand, intimate rendevouz with your subconscious (our fellow anxious won't be put in the spotlight unconsensually, so there's nothing to worry about). There's somethng jaw-dropping magical about the childlike wonder he springs into us disillusioned adults.

Sheer charisma, a deep desire to believe, and a dash of good ol' gullibility are a tested and tried recipe for this type of event, but Brown introduces a touching element that's as universal to us as it is personal to him. The effect it has is, obviously, incredibly successful in the mental - and sentimental - involvement of participants and onlookers alike. Brown holds the entire theatre in the palm of his hand while lights (Charlie Morgan Jones) and sound (Colin Pink) toy with the surges of tension and disbelief.

Ultimately, it's a show about human connection. Whether you trust your eyes or you don't, whether his deceptions work on you or don't, or if you simply take the evening as a fascinating social experiment or couples therapy, it's all about a shared experience. After the lockdowns, the face masks, the rampant deaths, it feels good to go into something open-heartedly and willing to be surprised. It's safe to say that Brown has another hit on his hands. And don't forget to bring an object that means a lot to you if you want to be involved!

Derren Brown - Showman runs at the Apollo Theatre until 18 March 2023.

Photo credit: Mark Douet



From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

