Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival

Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival

An exciting political monologue that could be more contextually sound.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival Catherine is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. The youngest ever, a first-generation immigrant, and an underdog at Oxford, her dreams to find like-minded individuals in government are obviously shattered the moment she gets the job. When she's invited to an exclusive party that will be attended by all her peers, her mum prepares her with cue cards on each of them. "Know the shame, know the Brit," she says. James Boyd explores the underbelly of British politics, uncovering how deals happen in Westminster and painting a raw, bleak picture of the ruling class.

While the writing is gripping and Gabrielle Nellis-Pain's performance is excellent, there's something missing. Catherine's colleagues are ancient ghosts floating through hallowed corridors as she puts on a sleazy, raspy voice to portray them against her well-spoken main character. They burn money, exchange favours, speak of their rightful legacy or their alcoholism all the same. The monologue has the intensity of House of Cards, but lacks a solid foundation.

The party is an increasingly more nightmarish, cult-y experience for Catherine. Quick blackouts move her along the timeline, but the links between the events described by Boyd are so fast that it's slightly difficult to gather the full account. He describes the anger that pervades these men, their daddy issues, the loathing they feel towards a range of people, almost humanising them. It's engaging and thoroughly fascinating, but the production locks the audience out of its contextual information.

Boyd dips his toes into the political aspect of his characters but doesn't take the plunge. The stakes seem too low for the potential of the play. He is an exquisite writer and Nellis-Pain makes his script hers. Vivid descriptions give way to a disquieting glimpse into the emotional sphere of these politicians. Contempt is exciting, but falls short when the groundwork of its dynamics is analysed.

The show features a wonderful score by Bradley Farmer comprised by original numbers that sit between sacred music and eerie chants. It adds solemnity to Nellis-Pain's emotive, fierce delivery and creates a unique atmosphere for Boyd's story. This iteration of the play is a remarkable springboard.

Further work on the real aim of the piece will also place it more than only a step away from an apologia for privilege. As it is, it comes off as a big "it is what it is" preceded by a razor-sharp critique - which we suspect isn't what Boyd wants. A stronger grip on politics and a deeper examination of the framework that surrounds Catherine's role will definitely make it a hard-hitting, perceptive commentary on the state of the Kingdom.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Photos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES CELEBRATION Photo
Photos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATION
On Friday 17 March, the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard hosted their Nominees’ Celebration, in partnership with Cunard at The Londoner hotel, the world's first super boutique hotel in the heart of London's theatre district. Notable nominees such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Beverley Knight, Rob Madge, Rafe Spall and Giles Terera were in attendance, among many of the other nominated theatre makers. Check out the photos here!
GRIMM to Play Grimsbys Docks Beer and The Barge Photo
GRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The Barge
Grimsby native, Evangeline Henderson, and Sugar Punch bring the world of immersive theatre to Grimsby with a story about its forgotten heritage, the families of fishermen and trawlers that made it.
Review: YOU ARE GOING TO DIE, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: YOU ARE GOING TO DIE, VAULT Festival
You are going to die. It’s a certainty, but it’s also the title of the latest play by This is Not Culturally Significant writer Adam Scott-Rowley. Performed entirely naked, You Are Going To Die is a show about everything and nothing. You can read as much or as little as you wish in it. What does it deal with? We’d love to know - we came out of it with more questions than answers. It feels like a social experiment or an impenetrable piece of performance art. It might just be simply throwing stuff at a wall to see what sticks.
Review: FREAK OUT!, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: FREAK OUT!, VAULT Festival
Coin Toss Collective are an exceptionally creative young company. Freak Out! highlights a problem that wouldn’t cross the mind of the average British person who lives in the inland. They deliver an amusing, chaotic farewell to East Anglia. Who would’ve thought that a show about coastal erosion would be so cool!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: YOU ARE GOING TO DIE, VAULT FestivalReview: YOU ARE GOING TO DIE, VAULT Festival
March 19, 2023

You are going to die. It’s a certainty, but it’s also the title of the latest play by This is Not Culturally Significant writer Adam Scott-Rowley. Performed entirely naked, You Are Going To Die is a show about everything and nothing. You can read as much or as little as you wish in it. What does it deal with? We’d love to know - we came out of it with more questions than answers. It feels like a social experiment or an impenetrable piece of performance art. It might just be simply throwing stuff at a wall to see what sticks.
Review: FREAK OUT!, VAULT FestivalReview: FREAK OUT!, VAULT Festival
March 19, 2023

Coin Toss Collective are an exceptionally creative young company. Freak Out! highlights a problem that wouldn’t cross the mind of the average British person who lives in the inland. They deliver an amusing, chaotic farewell to East Anglia. Who would’ve thought that a show about coastal erosion would be so cool!
Review: VANILLA, VAULT FestivalReview: VANILLA, VAULT Festival
March 19, 2023

Laura Mead writes with prudish humour while Keith Swainston directs her, Ned Wakeley (Dan), and Scott Henderson in a production that’s almost as uninteresting as Katie and Dan’s sex life. Mead’s script is as traditional as the missionary position, but wishes to be as funny as an inappropriate joke at a funeral. She gives her character a silver tongue and wit for days, and she’s great at delivering too, but the plot is awkwardly stale in its predictability.
Review: BURNOUT, VAULT FestivalReview: BURNOUT, VAULT Festival
March 19, 2023

This approach has the story losing focus and looks like a plain attempt at quirkiness. Ultimately, while they mention how difficult it is to have only one hour, the piece comes off as struggling to fill those 60 minutes. All in all, the spirit of Burnout is strong and the creatives behind it have all the right ideas. Perhaps a stronger grasp on a more developed plot might help this naive call to arms.
Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT FestivalReview: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival
March 17, 2023

The Messiah Complex is a fascinating exploration of dystopian philosophy and intellectual restrictions. Alexander Knott, James Demaine, and Ryan Hutton devise a piece with clearly defined lore and logic. It’s a bold provocation of Orwellian stature.
share