Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

A Christmas concert that would charm The Grinch himself

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL The Royal Albert Hall may be one of the most impressive places to witness a Christmas carol concert; with over 150 years of history, impeccable acoustics and a flawless lineup of singers and musicians on their best form.

Part of the Christmas at The Royal Albert Hall series, these concerts have become a favourite at this time of year and for very good reason; even The Grinch himself could not fail to feel festive after attending one of these performances. You cannot move for Santa hats, flashing Christmas jumpers and boxes decorated with a multitude of coloured lights. Even the orchestra appears in festive outfits, some dressed up as elements of a Christmas dinner. The peas in pods are particularly impressive!

Featuring the magical combination of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The National Youth Choir and the Royal Choral Society, the music and singing is a treat for the senses. Presented by acclaimed saxophonist Jess Gillam (conductor Greg Beardsell will also present the show on certain dates), the concert features a carefully curated set list including traditional carols, modern favourites and a few new compositions. There is something for everyone.

Anyone who has heard Jess Gillam's This Classical Life show on BBC Radio 3, will know how warm, comfortable and natural she is as a presenter. Her style is wonderfully relaxed and very accessible. 

We start with the world premiere of "The Snow and The Stars", a new piece by legendary composer David Arnold that deserves to become a Christmas classic with its beautiful strings and ethereal choral elements. Arnold also presents a wonderful new arrangement of "Silent Night",  giving a soaring and filmic element to the traditional carol with sparkling strings.

Highlights include a robust rendition of the "March" from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, a magical version of "The Sussex Carol" and another new arrangement, this time from Paul Campbell, of the fabulous "Carol Of The Bells", best known from the film Home Alone.

A surprise appearance from the British Imperial Military Band gives some superb fanfares, bringing alive carols such as "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen" and "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", which become genuinely spine-tingling.

The National Youth Choir, superb throughout, give a stunning a capella rendition of "Let It Snow", led by their conductor Nicholas Chalmers. There is also a surprise solo appearance from singer Cleopatra Ray (Zara McFarlane will also appear), best known for her performance in Get Up, Stand Up!. Ray performed lovely versions of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland", very much holding her own accompanied by the might of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

There is a sing-along element, with printed sheets giving with the lyrics for several well known carols such as "Hark! the Herald Angel Sing". This is generally a well-observed and fun element, only falling onto slight chaos with a rendition of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" where conductor Richard Cooke and presenter Jess Gillam attempt to divide different levels of the audience into singers of individual lines. A little muddled, but very enjoyable nonetheless.

Heightened by some beautiful lighting and projections that see snowflakes falling around the hall, you leave Carols at the Royal Albert Hall feeling as festive as as Buddy The Elf wrapping presents while eating a mince pie. This really is a joyful and celebratory Christmas extravaganza.

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall is on 21-24 December at 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:30pm

Jess Gillam presents on 21 December, Greg Beardsell on 22, 23 and 24 December

Cleopatra Rey appears as soloist on 21 and 23 December, Zara McFarlane on 22 and 24 December


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Lond Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London

Watch the Year 7 Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London come together to discuss how the first few months in the production have been, and share their experience of stepping into the shoes of the characters we know and love below!

2
Londons Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M Photo
London's Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M

According to the Guardian, the Royal Albert Hall is currently selling a 12-seat box at the theatre for £3M. The purchase, which also requires £13,795 a year towards the venue’s upkeep, will allow its new owners to attend concerts and events at the London venue for the next 843 years.

3
Review: OH NO IT ISNT!, Jack Studio Theatre Photo
Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre

Luke Adamson's backstage tale proves both a celebration of the joy of seasonal theatre and a condemnation of the loneliness it can bring

4
Review: NUTCRACKER, London Coliseum Photo
Review: NUTCRACKER, London Coliseum

When I first saw The Nutcracker around a quarter of a century ago, I became sure of one thing: either I was on drugs, the cast were on drugs or we both were. A far cry from the average ballets, this dream-like work still has the power to enthral the young and old.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

James Acaster Included in New Shows Announced for Hackney Empire in 2024James Acaster Included in New Shows Announced for Hackney Empire in 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Spymonkey's THE FROGSPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Spymonkey's THE FROGS
Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALLReview: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLEThe Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You