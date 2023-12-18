Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

The Royal Albert Hall may be one of the most impressive places to witness a Christmas carol concert; with over 150 years of history, impeccable acoustics and a flawless lineup of singers and musicians on their best form.

Part of the Christmas at The Royal Albert Hall series, these concerts have become a favourite at this time of year and for very good reason; even The Grinch himself could not fail to feel festive after attending one of these performances. You cannot move for Santa hats, flashing Christmas jumpers and boxes decorated with a multitude of coloured lights. Even the orchestra appears in festive outfits, some dressed up as elements of a Christmas dinner. The peas in pods are particularly impressive!

Featuring the magical combination of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The National Youth Choir and the Royal Choral Society, the music and singing is a treat for the senses. Presented by acclaimed saxophonist Jess Gillam (conductor Greg Beardsell will also present the show on certain dates), the concert features a carefully curated set list including traditional carols, modern favourites and a few new compositions. There is something for everyone.

Anyone who has heard Jess Gillam's This Classical Life show on BBC Radio 3, will know how warm, comfortable and natural she is as a presenter. Her style is wonderfully relaxed and very accessible.

We start with the world premiere of "The Snow and The Stars", a new piece by legendary composer David Arnold that deserves to become a Christmas classic with its beautiful strings and ethereal choral elements. Arnold also presents a wonderful new arrangement of "Silent Night", giving a soaring and filmic element to the traditional carol with sparkling strings.

Highlights include a robust rendition of the "March" from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, a magical version of "The Sussex Carol" and another new arrangement, this time from Paul Campbell, of the fabulous "Carol Of The Bells", best known from the film Home Alone.

A surprise appearance from the British Imperial Military Band gives some superb fanfares, bringing alive carols such as "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen" and "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", which become genuinely spine-tingling.

The National Youth Choir, superb throughout, give a stunning a capella rendition of "Let It Snow", led by their conductor Nicholas Chalmers. There is also a surprise solo appearance from singer Cleopatra Ray (Zara McFarlane will also appear), best known for her performance in Get Up, Stand Up!. Ray performed lovely versions of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland", very much holding her own accompanied by the might of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

There is a sing-along element, with printed sheets giving with the lyrics for several well known carols such as "Hark! the Herald Angel Sing". This is generally a well-observed and fun element, only falling onto slight chaos with a rendition of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" where conductor Richard Cooke and presenter Jess Gillam attempt to divide different levels of the audience into singers of individual lines. A little muddled, but very enjoyable nonetheless.

Heightened by some beautiful lighting and projections that see snowflakes falling around the hall, you leave Carols at the Royal Albert Hall feeling as festive as as Buddy The Elf wrapping presents while eating a mince pie. This really is a joyful and celebratory Christmas extravaganza.

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall is on 21-24 December at 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:30pm

Jess Gillam presents on 21 December, Greg Beardsell on 22, 23 and 24 December

Cleopatra Rey appears as soloist on 21 and 23 December, Zara McFarlane on 22 and 24 December