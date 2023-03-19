Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BURNOUT, VAULT Festival

Review: BURNOUT, VAULT Festival

A well-meaning call to arms that's erratic in its delivery.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Review: BURNOUT, VAULT Festival Amara's out buying a pint of milk when she stumbles upon a protest. She's curious, but doesn't trust "All that 'save the tree' stuff". Yet, she listens to Bridgette, rapt by her chants about climate justice and the need for change. Created by ShyBairn with the help of activists, Burnout exposes activist exploitation in marginalised communities. Written by Nicole Acquah and directed by Caitlin Evans, the play is a mix of narration and dialogue with splashes of meta-theatre and quite a bit of crowd engagement.

Lekhani Chirwa (Amara) and Chloe Wade (Bridgette) are passionate and amusing in how they handle the tone of the show. They're funny and poignant when necessary, but the script is too much of a free-for-all in terms of themes. Everyone is a caricature except the two, from the posh new owner of the pub when Bridgette works to his mates who attend the meetings with a pretentious hippie flair. They tackle greenwashing and self-serving activism, class alienation within the movement and the privileged hypocrisies of climate action.

"Your Birkenstocks won't save us, even if they're second-hand," Amara says - and she's right. The criticism of groups like Extinction Rebellion might be veiled, but it's there. While their town floods again, people are glueing themselves to roads and staging protests as an ego boost while families can't put food on the table. How can you reduce fossil fuels when you already aren't turning the heating on? They have a well-meaning, exceptionally positive attitude towards the issue.

The production has a fair amount of brilliance, but, as a whole, it's erratic in the delivery of its points. The cast goes in and out of character, going as far as stopping the show altogether twice - once to get the audience involved in changing the set and another due to a fictional blackout that leads nowhere but a weird reimagined karaoke version of John Lennon's "Imagine". While interesting, they don't drive the narrative forward or add much to the outcome.

This approach has the story losing focus and looks like a plain attempt at quirkiness. Ultimately, while they mention how difficult it is to have only one hour, the piece comes off as struggling to fill those 60 minutes. All in all, the spirit of Burnout is strong and the creatives behind it have all the right ideas. Perhaps a stronger grasp on a more developed plot might help this naive call to arms.

Burnout runs at VAULT Festival until 19 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Broadways D. Sabella To Bring THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO To The Pheasantry Photo
Broadway's D. Sabella To Bring THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO To The Pheasantry
Broadway's David Sabella will bring his solo show The Razzle Dazzle of Chicago to The Pheasantry April 21-22, 2023 7PM.
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Park Theatre Photo
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Park Theatre
A heartfelt love letter to ABBA that'll want to make you say thank you for the music.
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric Hammersmith
With references ripped from the headlines, this rocket-paced update of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Accidental Death Of An Anarchist is at once both deeply political and utterly hilarious.
Photos: First Look At Extraordinary Bodies WALDOS CIRCUS OF MAGIC and Terror At Photo
Photos: First Look At Extraordinary Bodies' WALDO'S CIRCUS OF MAGIC and Terror At Bristol Old Vic
With less than a week to go before the official opening night of Extraordinary Bodies' Waldo's Circus of Magic and Terror at Bristol Old Vic, the first photos of the production have been released. Get a first look at the production.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT FestivalReview: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival
March 17, 2023

The Messiah Complex is a fascinating exploration of dystopian philosophy and intellectual restrictions. Alexander Knott, James Demaine, and Ryan Hutton devise a piece with clearly defined lore and logic. It’s a bold provocation of Orwellian stature.
Review: THAT'S ACE, VAULT FestivalReview: THAT'S ACE, VAULT Festival
March 17, 2023

In 45 minutes, Brace doesn’t have any answers to Ace’s uncertainties, but his queries aim the spotlight at a subject that still isn’t staged much. He gives a profound insight into the doubts and tribulations of growing up with platonic feelings and sexual confusion. It’s a heartwarming, touching coming-of-age story.
Review: FARM HALL, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: FARM HALL, Jermyn Street Theatre
March 15, 2023

After Hitler’s death and the German defeat, the Führer’s top nuclear scientists are being held in the English countryside while the Pacific continues. With nothing to do but read redacted newspapers, skim through familiar books, and write censored letters, the six men wallow in their boredom, unaware that they’re being recorded.
Review: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT FestivalReview: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT Festival
March 12, 2023

It’s a show about everything and nothing, with comic patterns that are so deliciously millennial and referential that a lack of contextual knowledge from the audience destroys its outcome. When the pieces fit together, however, your cheeks will be sore from laughing for an hour straight. They’re unafraid to overdo all of it, resulting in effectively caustic observations on the entertainment industry and how its advocacy is ultimately a self-serving sham.
Review: SONS, VAULT FestivalReview: SONS, VAULT Festival
March 12, 2023

“How do you raise a son?” is the leitmotif question that runs through Olugbeminiyi Bammodu’s one-man play. He is John, a second-generation Nigerian in the UK, who was raised by a mother who loved her two sons and daughter evenly but differently and a father who treated his brother to days out while he stayed home baking.
share