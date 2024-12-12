Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Richmond Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s a little bit of magic occurring on Richmond Green this festive season. You won’t find acerbic political commentary, much booing, hissing or lewd double-entendres, but Richmond Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast is a brightly coloured, sweet and rather gentle affair, perfect for some good old-fashioned entertainment for all the family.

Prince Sebastian of Richmond Castle is cursed to remain in the form of a beast until he finds his true love. Pushing the lesson that true beauty lies beneath the surface, local girl Belle must fall in love with him in return, all before the last petal of an enchanted rose falls.

Now a Corrie favourite, Dame Maureen Lipman won’t be the recognisable draw for the kids, but parents will appreciate her dry wit and endless enthusiasm in the role of Mrs Potty, even as she corpses through a tongue-twister scene. Lipman bounces well off panto veteran Ben Stock, who has great fun as a colourful Betty Bouffant, showcasing some vibrant costumes and excellent eyebrows.

Surprise standout performer is Pete Firman. Billed as a comedy magician, Firman holds much of the show together with easy comedy, an excellent rapport with the audience, both old and young, and some truly impressive magic tricks.

Hope Dawe’s Belle is assertive and independent, but seems to fall in love with Luke McCall’s growling Beast without much warning. In reality, their story is fairly peripheral to Firman’s magic and contagiously easy audience connection.

What the show lacks is a distinctive villain. Flash Harry (taking the place of Gaston in the Disney version of the show) is played with sneering aplomb by Jason Leigh Winter and is set up as a symbol of toxic masculinity. This is an interesting premise with real potential, but we never feel as though he has any really deep nastiness in him, other than being quite rude to both Belle and the Beast. That typical panto character to boo and hiss at is missing. There's also no set up for the kids to scream "It's behind you!", but that may be a relief to many parents at this frantic time of year.

Down in the pit, the live band is a treat under Pierce Tee’s energetic musical direction. The original songs are not the most memorable, but do give Cherece Richards a good opportunity to flex her broad vocal muscles as The Enchantress.

It’s always worth remembering that a local panto is often children’s first foray into the world of theatre. Judicious pyrotechnics and a riot of colour and glitter make the show a great first impression.

This Beauty and the Beast is not the rudest, funniest or lewdest panto you might see, but there is a delightful innocence to this production that will surely enchant and charm future theatre-goers.

Beauty and the Beast is at Richmond Theatre until 5 January 2025

Photo Credits: Danny Kaan

Reader Reviews