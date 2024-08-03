Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 18: SAM SMITH, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back in 2014, Sam Smith went to No 1 with Naughty Boy's "La La La" before doing the UK pop double: topping the BBC Sound of 2014 poll and winning the Brits' critics' choice award.

In the last decade, Smith has gone on to win four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2016 for Bond theme, "Writing's on the Wall."

This Prom was billed as a celebration of their debut solo album In the Lonely Hour (and just happens to coincide with the release of the 10th anniversary edition of said album). It remains a thoughtful, vulnerable and rather mournful album, focusing on secret and unrequited love.

The music harks back to a safer time in Smith's music, before controversies about outfits, pronouns and Grammy performances threatened to overshadow the fact that Smith has genuine talent at the heart of their anti-conservative antics. Smith even reassured the audience “Don’t worry, I’m not going to get my bum out,” at the start of the show. Not something one usually hears at The Proms.

Auntie had no need to be worried. For Smith's only UK appearance of 2024, they were joined the BBC Concert Orchestra and the LJ Singers for an excellent (and very professional) evening, celebrating Smith as a singer, rather than a controversialist.

Sam Smith in Vivienne Westwood

This was a stellar performance from Smith, who seemed genuinely humbled to be performing at The Royal Albert Hall. However, the real star of the show was conductor and arranger Simon Hale, who has worked with Smith for the last decade. The arrangements were impressive and often superb, giving cinematic scope to many of Smith's tracks. The BBC Concert Orchestra responded to every moment of calm and drama with true alacrity.

We began with Smith in a sharp double-breasted suit and black tie, lit by golden lighting evoking old Hollywood. "I'm Not The Only One" was a gospel-inspired gem, with heavy percussion and sweeping strings. Seventies-influenced "Like I Can" was given huge depth with double bass and moody drums.

Smith introduced personal touches, with guests including their first singing teacher Joanna Eden and jazz singer Clare Teal. A wonderful moment was a tender duet with backing singer LaDonna Young of “Lay Me Down”, having shared with us that they first heard her voice aged just 15, after their father had sneaked them into Ronnie Scott's for the night.

Smith and Hale won Academy Awards for the Bond theme "Writing's On The Wall" and it sounded suitably captivating here, in its full orchestral magnificence.

After the interval, Smith appeared resplendant in opera gloves and a crimson Vivienne Westwood dress, with a skirt so wide that Scarlett O'Hara would have been jealous.

"Dancing With A Stranger" lacked a little impact, as did a version of "Fever", despite a brilliant saxophone solo. However, "How Do You Sleep" sounded almost unrecognisable with the deft orchestral arrangement bringing huge drama and richness to the track.

"Too Good At Goodbyes" and "My Funny Valentine" led into a welcome rendition of 2022 hit "Unholy" that really lit a fire under the audience. After that it seemed a safe choice to end the night with a lovely, but slightly underwhelming rendition of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow". Perhaps this was for the best: Sam Smith at The Proms, making safe choices.

BBC Proms continues at The Royal Albert Hall until 14 September

Photo Credits: BBC/Andy Paradise

