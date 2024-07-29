Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 13, SARAH VAUGHAN: IF YOU COULD SEE ME NOW, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Albert Hall was buzzing with anticipation as we await the start of Prom 13, one of the jazz inclusions in this year's BBC Proms. A tribute to Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990), the great American singer who refused to be tied down to just one genre.

Tonight's selection reflected both her longevity and her variety. Backed by the vibrant BBC Concert Orchestra (who came so close to suffering a 20% reduction in personnel a couple of years ago), four singers interpreted selections from Vaughan's vast repertoire.

Nicknamed 'Sassy' and 'The Divine One', Vaughan leaves quite a legacy, but Marisha Wallace, CHERISE, Lucy-Anne Daniels and Lizz Wright were more than up to the challenge. They were joined by veteran performer Clarke Peters, who shared presenting duties with Wallace and also added vocals in a representation of Vaughan's close collaborator Billy Eckstine's rich baritone.

There were twenty-two vocal selections on offer, plus one instrumental medley based on the work of Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie. All facets of Vaughan's career were on show, from her iconic ballads to her late career interest in Brazilian music.

CHERISE at Prom 13: Sarah Vaughan.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

It's fair to say the first couple of numbers suffered from a slightly underpowered sound mix for the vocals, but this picks up by "I'll Wait and Pray" (sung by CHERISE and representing Vaughan's first recording in 1944) and stayed strong and balanced for the rest of the night.

There were definite highlights for each singer. Wallace added high energy to "Great Day" (1929) and brought emotional heft to "My Man" (1920, arguably best known in the version by Fanny Brice); Wright added sweet soul to "Black Coffee" (1948), a yearning and searching blues ballad.

Daniels scatted through the dynamic "Sassy's Blues", (1963) which Vaughan wrote with Quincy Jones, and found the depth in "Body and Soul" (1930). And CHERISE showed a wide range and a cheeky finish to "Double Rainbow" (1970).

As Sarah Vaughan "married operatic grandeur with the coolness of jazz", so this concert dug deep to showcase her range, personality, and love of life. The final "Perdido" (1941), left us high on the wings of celebration for this enduring performer.

A lively, varied and yes, sassy night celebrating a groundbreaking artist. If only a few of the audience headed off to listen to Vaughan's original recordings, that is a bonus.

For those of us who know her work already, she may never be truly matched or surpassed, but this concert definitely ticked a lot of boxes, and the inclusion of the hit 1957 duet "Passing Strangers" (by Wallace and Peters) was a particularly touching moment.

Guy Barker conducted and arranged this tribute, and rightly received a raucous cheer by the end. The Proms now proves there is room for all music within its programmes.

The BBC Proms continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 14 September

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

Comments