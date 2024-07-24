Review: BANGERS, Arcola Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bangers, written by Danusia Samal was first performed at the Soho Theatre in 2022, and in Edinburgh in 2023. It returns for a third stint at the Arcola Theatre and one can understand why.

It's an original work that uses music, song and speech to dissect the lives of its two protagonists; Aria and Clef.

The structure of the piece is divided over nine tracks (perhaps 11 in reality), and throughout the 70 minutes we get to know the characters in the present day, through interludes of their past, and how the two are inextricably linked.

Studio 1 of the Arcola is an ideal space as the mini amphitheatre layout works perfectly for the gig-style environment, as well as the more intimate moments where the precise, focused lighting takes the audience into inner, private sanctums of thought.

The overall premise sees the story go to many different locations; childhood bedrooms, Ministry of Sound and the streets of London, however at no point does the narrative jar. This smooth, yet dynamic ride is undoubtedly steered by all three, impressive performances.

Danusia Samal, Tanya Loretta-Dee & Jim Caesar

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Tanya-Loretta Dee as the DJ & Narrator is life personified. She enlivens the space at the beginning with just the right amount of sass and flava, and continues to understand and communicate balance throughout her infectious performance.

Aria is performed by the playwright Danusia Samal, who brings depth to Aria’s stifled shame and hope for a brighter, lighter future.

Jim Caesar as Clef is a major talent, communicating an urban realness in the confused and sensitive role, and both performers play a handful of additional characters within the work to support the journey of the two main protagonists.

The way they both slip in and out of these numerous roles is extremely impressive, but Clef has an undeniable gift for seamless transitions with method-like embodiment.

Considering how powerful some moments of the work are, I feel the ending needs more identity and gravitas, as it all becomes a little light and lost in the last three minutes. That said, I left with a big smile on my face thinking how good fringe theatre can be when it's like this. And for the record: I may not be a garage aficionado, but Bangers reconfirmed that I'm a major fan of the klaxon!

Bangers runs at the Arcola Theatre until August 10

Photo credit: Alex Brenner

