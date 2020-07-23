Rescheduled Dates Announced For the WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

The production will now open at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, on 1 May 2021.

The hit musical Waitress has rescheduled its first ever UK and Ireland tour and will now open at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, on 1 May 2021. Full casting to be announced soon.

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Waitress opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The North American tour of Waitress is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Waitress is set to open in Australia, Holland and Japan.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tour Dates

Saturday 1 May - Saturday 8 May 2021

The Alhambra Theatre

Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 11 May - Saturday 15 May 2021

Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

Public on sale: 11AM Thursday 23 July

Monday 17 May - Saturday 22 May 2021

Ipswich Regent Theatre

3 St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 25 May - Saturday 29 May 2021

Mayflower Theatre

22-26 Commercial Rd, Southampton SO15 1GE

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 31 May - Saturday 5 June 2021

Liverpool Empire

Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 7 June - Saturday 12 June 2021

New Victoria Theatre

The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 14 June - Saturday 19 June 2021

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Public on sale: 10AM Friday 31 July

Monday 21 June - Saturday 26 June 2021

King's Theatre

297 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JN

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Tuesday 29 June - Saturday 3 July 2021

Bristol Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 5 July - Saturday 10 July 2021

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Public on sale: 10AM Tuesday 25 August

Monday 12 July - Saturday 17 July 2021

New Theatre Oxford

24-26 George St, Oxford OX1 2AG

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 9 August - Saturday 14 August 2021

Wales Millennium Centre

Bute Pl, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Monday 23 August - Saturday 28 August 2021

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 7 September - Saturday 11 September 2021

Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Southend on Sea, Essex SS0 7RA

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 13 September - Saturday 18 September 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

Public on sale: 10AM Wednesday 12 August

Monday 20 September - Saturday 25 September 2021

The Hawth

Hawth Ave, Crawley RH10 6YZ

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 4 October - Saturday 9 October 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 11 October - Saturday 16 October 2021

New Wimbledon Theatre

93 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1QG

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 18 October - Saturday 23 October 2021

Congress Theatre Eastbourne

Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BP

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 25 October - Saturday 30 October 2021

Sunderland Empire

4-5 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3EX

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 1 November - Saturday 6 November 2021

Theatre Royal Brighton

New Rd, Brighton BN1 1SD

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 8 November - Saturday 20 November 2021

Manchester Opera House

3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 23 November - Saturday 27 November 2021

His Majesty's Theatre

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 29 November - Saturday 5 December 2021

Regent Theatre

Piccadilly, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1AP

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 10 January - Saturday 15 January 2022

Royal & Derngate

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP

Public on sale: 10AM Friday 31 July

Tuesday 18 January - Saturday 22 January 2022

Edinburgh Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 24 January - Saturday 29 January 2022

Leicester Curve

60 Rutland St, Leicester LE1 1SB

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Monday 31 January - Saturday 5 February 2022

Hull New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Monday 21 February - Saturday 26 February 2022

Churchill Theatre

High St, Bromley BR1 1HA

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Tuesday 1 March - Saturday 5 March 2022

Grand Opera House

2-4 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2 7HR

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 8 March - Saturday 12 March 2022

Newcastle Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Monday 14 March - Saturday 19 March 2022

Princess Theatre

Torbay Rd, Torquay TQ2 5EZ

Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July

Monday 28 March - Saturday 2 April 2022

Venue Cymru

The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB

Public on sale: BOOK NOW

Further dates to be announced soon.

