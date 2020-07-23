Rescheduled Dates Announced For the WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour
The production will now open at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, on 1 May 2021.
The hit musical Waitress has rescheduled its first ever UK and Ireland tour and will now open at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, on 1 May 2021. Full casting to be announced soon.
Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
Waitress opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The North American tour of Waitress is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Waitress is set to open in Australia, Holland and Japan.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tour Dates
Saturday 1 May - Saturday 8 May 2021
The Alhambra Theatre
Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 11 May - Saturday 15 May 2021
Birmingham Hippodrome
Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB
Public on sale: 11AM Thursday 23 July
Monday 17 May - Saturday 22 May 2021
Ipswich Regent Theatre
3 St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 25 May - Saturday 29 May 2021
Mayflower Theatre
22-26 Commercial Rd, Southampton SO15 1GE
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 31 May - Saturday 5 June 2021
Liverpool Empire
Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 7 June - Saturday 12 June 2021
New Victoria Theatre
The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 14 June - Saturday 19 June 2021
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Public on sale: 10AM Friday 31 July
Monday 21 June - Saturday 26 June 2021
King's Theatre
297 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JN
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Tuesday 29 June - Saturday 3 July 2021
Bristol Hippodrome
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 5 July - Saturday 10 July 2021
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
Public on sale: 10AM Tuesday 25 August
Monday 12 July - Saturday 17 July 2021
New Theatre Oxford
24-26 George St, Oxford OX1 2AG
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 9 August - Saturday 14 August 2021
Wales Millennium Centre
Bute Pl, Cardiff CF10 5AL
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Monday 23 August - Saturday 28 August 2021
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 7 September - Saturday 11 September 2021
Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Southend on Sea, Essex SS0 7RA
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 13 September - Saturday 18 September 2021
Norwich Theatre Royal
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
Public on sale: 10AM Wednesday 12 August
Monday 20 September - Saturday 25 September 2021
The Hawth
Hawth Ave, Crawley RH10 6YZ
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 4 October - Saturday 9 October 2021
Milton Keynes Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 11 October - Saturday 16 October 2021
New Wimbledon Theatre
93 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1QG
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 18 October - Saturday 23 October 2021
Congress Theatre Eastbourne
Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BP
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 25 October - Saturday 30 October 2021
Sunderland Empire
4-5 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3EX
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 1 November - Saturday 6 November 2021
Theatre Royal Brighton
New Rd, Brighton BN1 1SD
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 8 November - Saturday 20 November 2021
Manchester Opera House
3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 23 November - Saturday 27 November 2021
His Majesty's Theatre
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 29 November - Saturday 5 December 2021
Regent Theatre
Piccadilly, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1AP
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 10 January - Saturday 15 January 2022
Royal & Derngate
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP
Public on sale: 10AM Friday 31 July
Tuesday 18 January - Saturday 22 January 2022
Edinburgh Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 24 January - Saturday 29 January 2022
Leicester Curve
60 Rutland St, Leicester LE1 1SB
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Monday 31 January - Saturday 5 February 2022
Hull New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Monday 21 February - Saturday 26 February 2022
Churchill Theatre
High St, Bromley BR1 1HA
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Tuesday 1 March - Saturday 5 March 2022
Grand Opera House
2-4 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2 7HR
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 8 March - Saturday 12 March 2022
Newcastle Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Monday 14 March - Saturday 19 March 2022
Princess Theatre
Torbay Rd, Torquay TQ2 5EZ
Public on sale: 10AM Thursday 30 July
Monday 28 March - Saturday 2 April 2022
Venue Cymru
The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB
Public on sale: BOOK NOW
Further dates to be announced soon.