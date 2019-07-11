Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Will Lead UK Concert Premiere of DOCTOR ZHIVAGO

Lambert Jackson Productions today announces Doctor Zhivago - The UK Concert Première. The concert will star Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar), with further casting to be announced, and takes place at Cadogan Hall, on 1 September, 2pm and 6.30pm.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, prepare to be taken on an epic journey of heart-breaking romance, following the search for love during the final days of Czarist Russia. Raised as an aristocrat, Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago is a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar. Zhivago, however, is not alone in his yearnings for Lara, and must compete with both revolutionaries and aristocracy alike to win the heart of the woman he cannot live without.

Written by Academy Award nominee Michael Weller (Ragtime), the show features music by two-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, with lyrics by Tony Award nominee Michael Korie and Emmy Award nominee Amy Powers. This classic story opened on Broadway in 2015, and can now be experienced for the first time as a UK concert at Cadogan Hall on 1 September.

Lambert Jackson today said "The story of 'Doctor Zhivago' is such a timeless classic and it is even more stunning in musical form. It's a beautiful piece of writing and to be able to present the UK concert première of this show is an absolute honour. We are also thrilled to be working with the extraordinary Ramin Karimloo and divine Celinde Schoenmaker to bring this beautiful music to life."

Ramin Karimloo plays Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago. His theatre credits include Chess (The Kennedy Centre), Anastasia (Broadhurst Theatre, Broadway), Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre), Les Miserables (Imperial Theatre, Broadway - for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical; Princess of Wales Theatre, Queens Theatre, Palace Theatre), Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary (Royal Albert Hall), Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre - for which he was nominated for the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert (O2 Arena), Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), and Miss Saigon (UK tour).

Celinde Schoenmaker plays Lara Guishar. Her theatre credits include The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall, and forthcoming LA Opera), Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory), Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Les Miserables (Queens Theatre). For film, her credits include Rocketman.

Box Office: 020 7730 4500

