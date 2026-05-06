A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL Acquired By The Licensing House

The Licensing House (TLH) has acquired the exclusive worldwide stock and amateur licensing rights to A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, the acclaimed new musical inspired by the life and music of Louis Armstrong. The announcement follows the show's Broadway run at Studio 54, where it opened in November 2024 and played its final performance on February 23, 2025.

Featuring a book by Aurin Squire and music made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World traces Armstrong's life and artistry through the perspectives of the four women who knew him best. The musical was conceived by Christopher Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine, with Branford Marsalis credited for arrangements and orchestrations on Broadway. The production starred James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong and was directed on Broadway by Christopher Renshaw, James Monroe Iglehart, and Christina Sajous.

With its rich score, iconic songbook, and emotionally layered portrait of one of America's most influential artists, A Wonderful World offers stock and amateur producers an extraordinary theatrical event: a title with broad audience recognition, deep educational value, and strong multigenerational appeal.

“A Wonderful World is exactly the kind of musical that can resonate across markets, generations, and communities,” said Sean Cercone CEO/Founder of The Licensing House. “Louis Armstrong's music is timeless, and this show brings audiences something rare: a beloved catalog, a major American story, and a theatrical experience with both heart and scale. We are thrilled to begin building the show's next life with stock and amateur producers around the world.”

“Few artists have a legacy as universally recognized and emotionally immediate as Louis Armstrong,” said Aurin Squire the musical's book writer. “We're excited that The Licensing House will be stewarding the stock and amateur future of A Wonderful World and helping connect this title with theatres and audiences everywhere.”

The musical earned strong industry attention during its Broadway run, and James Monroe Iglehart received a 2025 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Armstrong. The official production also positioned the show as a major celebration of Armstrong's life, music, and lasting cultural influence.

Producers interested in licensing can reach out at www.tlhshows.com

About The Licensing House

The Licensing House (TLH) is a boutique theatrical licensing imprint representing a curated slate of plays and musicals for professional, stock, amateur, and educational markets. TLH is dedicated to building smart, sustainable licensing strategies that help distinctive titles thrive on more stages, in more communities, around the world.

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