Ramin Karimloo Sets London Concert for December 2021

West End and Broadway star and musical innovator Ramin Karimloo will bring his unique band, The Broadgrass Band to London for a very special one-off show at London's Event Apollo on 15th December 2021.

Billed as 'An Evening with Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band', the Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer will deliver his reinterpretations of musical theatre hits as well as their folk favourites and also some of Ramin's original songs all under the 'broadgrass' style he has made his own.

Known around the world as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre, Karimloo's portrayal of leading roles such as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End, and the Phantom in Phantom of The Opera in London, served to highlight why he is a musical force unlike any other.

Karimloo immortalised the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall, and originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London.

Karimloo was then introduced to a new audience when he joined the main cast of the BBC drama series Holby City in 2019, playing consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Kian Madani.

Currently in Tokyo starring as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Karimloo said, "Over the past decade we have organically developed a unique, rootsy sound called 'Broadgrass' - breathing some bluegrass into Broadway and bringing some drama into Bluegrass. Featuring the passionate drama of musical theatre hits, original songs and covers that mean something to us in the band, it's an eclectic show. But, as always, it's all about the stories in the songs."

Since his major label debut album 'Human Heart' (2012), Ramin has released three EPs, 'Within The Six Square Inch' (2007), 'The Road To Find Out: East' (2014) and 'The Road To Find Out: South' (2016). His latest album 'From Now On' was released in September 2019, reaching number 11 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart in North America.

Looking ahead to the concert, Karimloo said, "I can't wait to return to London to perform these songs with The Broadgrass Band at Hammersmith's legendary Eventim Apollo this December. We'll be pulling out all the hits for what I promise to be a celebratory evening that's been a long time coming."

Tickets for 'An Evening with Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band' go on sale at 10.00 am on Friday 6th August, available from: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx'sh=KARIMLOO21