Rachel Fairburn Will Embark on 35-Date SHOWGIRL Tour

Critically-acclaimed comedian Rachel Fairburn is set to embark on her biggest UK tour to date with brand-new show 'ShowGirl' from 24th September. Performing at 35 venues, including London's iconic Leicester Square Theatre, with extra shows to be added soon. Tickets are on pre-sale today, followed by general on sale from 10am this Friday, excluding Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford, which go on sale in April.

Rachel will be casting her acerbic eye over everything on her 'Showgirl' tour, from your children to her pretentious new alcohol-free life (accurate at time of writing). She's worried though. Has she mellowed a bit? She carries a lucky crystal now. Catch her before she disappears to the countryside with only joss sticks and taxidermy for company.

Rachel co-hosts the worldwide smash hit podcast All Killa No Filla alongside Kiri Pritchard-McLean, which has over 250,000 regular listeners and has had several sell-out UK live runs and a US tour to date. On TV, Rachel has appeared on programmes including BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC One), Funny Festival Live (BBC Two), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max).

A staple of the Fringe since 2014, Rachel has performed 6 critically acclaimed solo shows and featured in The Times 'Best Jokes of the Fringe' in 2022 and Daily Telegraph's '40 Jokes of the Fringe' in 2018. Rachel featured in Chortle's 'One to Watch' list in 2020 and picked up the 2019 online content award from Joe.co.uk. She has also been a finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, the NATYS and English Comedian of the Year.

Tour Dates

Sun 24th Sept

Edinburgh

The Stand

Mon 25th Sept

Glasgow

The Stand

Tues 26th Sept

Newcastle

The Stand

Thurs 28th Sept

Northallerton

The Forum

Fri 29th Sept

Huddersfield

The Cellar Studio Theatre

Sat 30th Sept

Bradford

The Studio

Sun 1st Oct

Leicester

The Big Difference

Thurs 5th Oct

Winchester

Arc

Sat 7th Oct

Guildford

G Live Studio

Sun 8th Oct

Milton Keynes

Stables Studio

Weds 11th Oct

Maidenhead

Norden Farm Studio

Thurs 12th Oct

Stafford

Met Theatre

Fri 13th Oct

Liverpool

Hot Water Comedy Club

Sat 14th Oct

Darwen

Library Theatre

Tues 17th Oct

Cambridge

Junction

Weds 18th Oct

Norwich

Arts Centre

Fri 20th Oct

London

Leicester Square Theatre

Sat 21st Oct

Hemel Hempstead

Old Town Hall

Fri 27th Oct

Lyme Regis

Marine Theatre

Sat 28th Oct

Bath

Rondo

Sun 29th Oct

Southampton

The Attic

Thurs 2nd Nov

Bristol

Hen and Chicken

Fri 3rd Nov

Corby

The Cube Studio

Sat 4th Nov

Chelmsford

Cramphorn Studio Theatre

Sun 5th Nov

Birmingham

Glee Club Studio

Weds 8th Nov

Exeter

Phoenix Arts Centre

Thurs 9th Nov

Dorking

Dorking Halls Studio

Fri 10th Nov

Coventry

Warwick Arts Centre

Sun 12th Nov

Cardiff

Glee Club Studio

Thurs 16th Nov

Portsmouth

Wedgewood Rooms

Fri 17th Nov

Brighton

The Forge Comedy Club

Sat 18th Nov

Newport

The Riverfront Studio

Sun 19th Nov

High Wycombe

Wycombe Swan Oak Room

Thurs 23rd Nov

Stockton

ARC