Rachel Fairburn Will Embark on 35-Date SHOWGIRL Tour
Performances begin 24 September.
Critically-acclaimed comedian Rachel Fairburn is set to embark on her biggest UK tour to date with brand-new show 'ShowGirl' from 24th September. Performing at 35 venues, including London's iconic Leicester Square Theatre, with extra shows to be added soon. Tickets are on pre-sale today, followed by general on sale from 10am this Friday, excluding Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford, which go on sale in April.
Rachel will be casting her acerbic eye over everything on her 'Showgirl' tour, from your children to her pretentious new alcohol-free life (accurate at time of writing). She's worried though. Has she mellowed a bit? She carries a lucky crystal now. Catch her before she disappears to the countryside with only joss sticks and taxidermy for company.
Rachel co-hosts the worldwide smash hit podcast All Killa No Filla alongside Kiri Pritchard-McLean, which has over 250,000 regular listeners and has had several sell-out UK live runs and a US tour to date. On TV, Rachel has appeared on programmes including BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC One), Funny Festival Live (BBC Two), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max).
A staple of the Fringe since 2014, Rachel has performed 6 critically acclaimed solo shows and featured in The Times 'Best Jokes of the Fringe' in 2022 and Daily Telegraph's '40 Jokes of the Fringe' in 2018. Rachel featured in Chortle's 'One to Watch' list in 2020 and picked up the 2019 online content award from Joe.co.uk. She has also been a finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, the NATYS and English Comedian of the Year.
Tour Dates
Sun 24th Sept
Edinburgh
The Stand
Mon 25th Sept
Glasgow
The Stand
Tues 26th Sept
Newcastle
The Stand
Thurs 28th Sept
Northallerton
The Forum
Fri 29th Sept
Huddersfield
The Cellar Studio Theatre
Sat 30th Sept
Bradford
The Studio
Sun 1st Oct
Leicester
The Big Difference
Thurs 5th Oct
Winchester
Arc
Sat 7th Oct
Guildford
G Live Studio
Sun 8th Oct
Milton Keynes
Stables Studio
Weds 11th Oct
Maidenhead
Norden Farm Studio
Thurs 12th Oct
Stafford
Met Theatre
Fri 13th Oct
Liverpool
Hot Water Comedy Club
Sat 14th Oct
Darwen
Library Theatre
Tues 17th Oct
Cambridge
Junction
Weds 18th Oct
Norwich
Arts Centre
Fri 20th Oct
London
Leicester Square Theatre
Sat 21st Oct
Hemel Hempstead
Old Town Hall
Fri 27th Oct
Lyme Regis
Marine Theatre
Sat 28th Oct
Bath
Rondo
Sun 29th Oct
Southampton
The Attic
Thurs 2nd Nov
Bristol
Hen and Chicken
Fri 3rd Nov
Corby
The Cube Studio
Sat 4th Nov
Chelmsford
Cramphorn Studio Theatre
Sun 5th Nov
Birmingham
Glee Club Studio
Weds 8th Nov
Exeter
Phoenix Arts Centre
Thurs 9th Nov
Dorking
Dorking Halls Studio
Fri 10th Nov
Coventry
Warwick Arts Centre
Sun 12th Nov
Cardiff
Glee Club Studio
Thurs 16th Nov
Portsmouth
Wedgewood Rooms
Fri 17th Nov
Brighton
The Forge Comedy Club
Sat 18th Nov
Newport
The Riverfront Studio
Sun 19th Nov
High Wycombe
Wycombe Swan Oak Room
Thurs 23rd Nov
Stockton
ARC